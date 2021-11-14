WEDDING BELLS! WOW! From Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, here are the couples expected to take the plunge soon

MUMBAI: The last quarter of the year is usually filled with wedding invitations in all Indian households with the period being the most favourable time for a wedding for couples and their families. In the past few years, a lot of our B-townies too got married during this period beginning with Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas.

And if the recent reports are something to go by, it looks like this year too is going to be ringing with the wedding bells in the coming months. Let’s take a look at which couples are reportedly set to tie the knot soon.

Rajkummar Rao- Patralekhaa

Having been in a relationship that has been running strong for about 10 years now, Raj and Patralekhaa are the first on the list of prospective couples getting married according to the grapevine. Reportedly the couple has locked in three days’ worth of celebration from November 10-12 for their wedding festivities.

Aditya Seal-Anushka Ranjan

Aditya and Anushka are one of the cutest couples out there and their portrayal of affection for each other on social media is for all to see. In September, it was reported that the couple is getting married on November 21. The duo had neither confirmed or denied the reports but Anushka did tell a news portal that she was surprised by it.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal

Katrina and Vicky are one of the most loved rumoured Bollywood couples out there. They have been spotted together a couple of times, but neither have ever come on record to accept or deny their relationship. In August there were rumours that the couple got engaged but their teams and families laughed those reports off. But recent reports strongly suggest that they are getting married in the first week of December, with the wedding taking place in a royal palace in Sawai Madhopur.

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain

Ankita and Vicky never shy away in expressing their affection on social media and recently, Ankita even shared a video of them for a Diwali party where they are seen dancing and embracing each other with a kiss. They are the latest couple on the rumour mill, who are expected to get married in December with the rumoured dates of the festivities being December 12-14.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor

Now Alia and Ranbir’s wedding has to be one of the most awaited ones in the industry in recent times. The recent reports suggest that after wrapping up their first film together, Brahmastra, this month, the couple will be tying the knot in December. Although Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan, and Ranbir’s uncle, Randhir Kapoor’ have come on board to deny having any intimation about the same, the reports are just getting stronger every day, although some recent reports suggest that the wedding might be taking place some time next year.

