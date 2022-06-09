Wedding Blossoms! All you have to know about Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul’s wedding venue

Athiya Shetty is all set to tie the knot with cricketer KL Rahul and the wedding planning is underway

Wedding Blossoms! All you have to know about Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul’s wedding venue

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul's wedding has been the talk of the town. According to the latest reports, the couple will be tying the knot at Suniel Shetty's Khandala bungalow, 'Jahaan'. The report stated that the duo has decided to ditch luxurious hotels and have a ceremony in the presence of their near and dear ones.

Currently, the couple is living together at their sea-facing Bandra apartment. The final dates will be decided based on KL's work schedule. The report further stated that the wedding organisers recently visited the bungalow for recce. Reportedly, the friends and close relatives have been asked to keep themselves available from December end to January first week.

Earlier Suniel Shetty said that the wedding plan will be planned when there is time. He also said "Now papa wants that she is a girl and should get married, but Rahul needs to get a break, the kids will decide when that can happen, the wedding will be planned when there's time."

The couple made their relationship public at the premiere of Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty's debut film, 'Tadap'. The duo has been dating each other for over three years and now, they want to take their relationship to the next level.

On the work front, Athiya was last seen in 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' which was released in 2019. If reports are to be believed, the actress has signed a web show.

Latest Video