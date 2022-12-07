Wedding Blossoms! Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul to exchange wedding vows on THIS date, preparations underway

Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul to tie the knot within next three months in a hush-hush wedding and reportedly the wedding arrangements are underway

Wedding Blossoms! Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul to exchange wedding vows on THIS date, preparations underway

MUMBAI: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding rumors is the most talked about topic in the town. The couple have been dating each other for quite some time now. However, if recent reports are to be believed, the daughter of Suniel Shetty, Athiya and cricketer KL Rahul are now planning to tie the knot in the next three months.

Latest reports suggest Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are all set to marry in the next three months and grand preparations for the same are currently underway. Reportedly, the two families met each other recently and visited the house where Athiya and Rahul will be moving in.

“Rahul’s parents were recently in Mumbai to meet Athiya’s family. The couple, along with their families, visited the new house where they will be moving in soon, to see the progress. The wedding is expected to take place in the next three months in Mumbai. It will be a grand celebration for both the families and every detail of the wedding is been overseen by the bride herself," a source cited by the news portal claimed.

Athiya and Rahul have been dating each other for over three years now. They made their relationship public last year when KL Rahul accompanied the Shetty family to the screening of Ahan Shetty’s debut movie Tadap. That also marked the couple’s first public appearance together.

