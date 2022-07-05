Wedding Blossoms! South actress Nayanthara to tie the knot with her beau Vignesh Shivan on June 9th

MUMBAI: Lady Superstar from the South Film Industry Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan have been dating each other for quite a long time now. The couple often shares their lovey-dovey pictures on their respective social media handles. Ever since the duo started dating each other, their fans have been eagerly waiting for their wedding.

Also Read: Whoa! Fans are excited to see Bollywood’s Badshah in Atlee’s next as they spot the star shooting in Mumbai

If reports are to be believed, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are ready to get married next month. The couple had decided to tie the knot on June 9, 2022, at Tirumala Tirupati temple. Their wedding ceremony will be attended by their family members and close friends. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Also Read: Interesting! Take a look at your favorite south stars who would grace the seventh season of Koffee With Karan

Looks like Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan want to start the new chapter of their lives with Sai Baba's blessings as the lovebirds were recently spotted in Shirdi, Ahmednagar. They had visited the holy place to seek blessings from Sai Baba.

Nayanthara was last seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal opposite Vijay Sethupathi. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a lead role. The film received a mixed response from the masses as well as the critics. Nayanthara is also making her Bollywood debut as a leading lady opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's next directorial.

Credit: FilmiBeat