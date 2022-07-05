Wedding Blossoms! South actress Nayanthara to tie the knot with her beau Vignesh Shivan on June 9th

Nayanthara is currently busy shooting for Atlee’s upcoming project alongside Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 17:21
movie_image: 
Wedding Blossoms! South actress Nayanthara to tie the knot with her beau Vignesh Shivan on June 9th

MUMBAI: Lady Superstar from the South Film Industry Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan have been dating each other for quite a long time now. The couple often shares their lovey-dovey pictures on their respective social media handles. Ever since the duo started dating each other, their fans have been eagerly waiting for their wedding.

Also Read: Whoa! Fans are excited to see Bollywood’s Badshah in Atlee’s next as they spot the star shooting in Mumbai

If reports are to be believed, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are ready to get married next month. The couple had decided to tie the knot on June 9, 2022, at Tirumala Tirupati temple. Their wedding ceremony will be attended by their family members and close friends. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Also Read: Interesting! Take a look at your favorite south stars who would grace the seventh season of Koffee With Karan

Looks like Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan want to start the new chapter of their lives with Sai Baba's blessings as the lovebirds were recently spotted in Shirdi, Ahmednagar. They had visited the holy place to seek blessings from Sai Baba.

Nayanthara was last seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal opposite Vijay Sethupathi. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a lead role. The film received a mixed response from the masses as well as the critics. Nayanthara is also making her Bollywood debut as a leading lady opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's next directorial.

Credit: FilmiBeat

Tollywood movies South Cinema Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan Wedding Blossoms Nayanthara-Vignesh Wedding Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal Vijay Sethupathi Samantha Ruth Prabhu Atlee TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 17:21

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Udaariyaan: High Drama! Tejo refuses to listen to Fateh, bumps into Angad
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV.  It is among the top shows on the TRP...
Shubh Laabh- Aapkey Ghar Mein: Dangerous! Netra makes a dreadful plan to kidnap the baby from the naming ceremony
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
Dance Deewane Juniors: Challenging! It gets difficult for the judges to choose who will enter the ‘Hardcore 15’
MUMBAI: After the success of Dance Deewane, Colors is gearing up to launch Dance Deewane Juniors with Karan Kundrra to...
EXCLUSIVE! 'Mukku and I are not similar but we do have similarities' Aneri Vajani OPENS UP on her character, bonding with co-stars and more
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis....
Wagle Ki Duniya: Oh NO! Harshad screams at Dr. Prabha for speaking over the phone
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Dance Deewane Juniors: Ambitious! Priyanshi and Arnav are here to win big for their parents
MUMBAI: After the success of Dance Deewane, Colors has launched Dance Deewane Juniors with Karan Kundrra as the host of...
Recent Stories
OMG! Times when Nawazuddin Siddiqui started murmuring Raman Raghav’s lines in the hospital bed
OMG! Times when Nawazuddin Siddiqui started murmuring Raman Raghav’s lines in the hospital bed
Latest Video