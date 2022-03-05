Wedding Blossoms! Suniel Shetty gearing up for daughter Athiya Shetty’s wedding preparations, deets inside

MUMBAI: One more couple from the industry is all set to get married and it's Suniel Shetty's beloved daughter Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul. It was reported that KL Rahul and Athiya are madly in love with each other and are ready to take one step ahead inter the relationship.

A source close to the couple revealed, " Suniel Shetty is damn emotional about daughter Athiya's wedding. It is the first wedding in the Shetty family after a long time and he wants everything to be just perfect like every father. He has already begun the preparation for the winter wedding that is in December. Suniel Shetty has booked the best of hotels, caterers, and designers for his daughter's wedding."

"Suniel is very happy with Athiya's choice. KL Rahul is the perfect fit in the Shetty family and they couldn't be happier to have him. The wedding will be one grand affair. Mostly the wedding will take place in Juhu's five-star hotel. Everyone from the industry will be invited. Not only from Bollywood but even cricketers who are extremely close to KL Rahul will be present to give their blessings to the couple," the source added.

Athiya and KL Rahul are one of the cutest couples and their PDA often sends their fans into a meltdown. Talking about the wedding, the couple hasn't yet spoken about it. Recently when Athiya was spotted at the airport, she refused to talk about it. But the wedding is happening soon and we can't wait.

Credit: BollywoodLife



