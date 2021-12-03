Wedding Mystery! Look at Vicky-Katrina’s secret route to their destination wedding

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding is turning into a complete mystery. The couple is reportedly tying the knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara resort in Rajasthan. While they have not confirmed anything yet, there is a strong buzz around the guest list, wedding outfits, wedding venue and more.

Now, it is being said that Vicky and Katrina will take a chopper ride from Jaipur airport all the way to the wedding venue. The whole idea is to avoid all the cameras that will be gathered outside the airport. They are reported to fly out to Jaipur on December 5 and their wedding date is said to be December 9.

There have been a lot of guidelines that have been set in for the guest who will be attending the wedding. They have been reportedly asked to sign an NDA and the rules like No disclosure of wedding attendance, no photography, no sharing pictures on social media, no sharing location on social media, no contact with the outside world till you leave the venue. All photos to be published only after approval from wedding planners and No reels or videos can be made at the wedding venue.

Famous actor-director Gajraj Rao had even joked about all the secrecy around Victrina wedding and on Insta stories he had shared that he will not attend the wedding if they will not allow him to take a selfie.

