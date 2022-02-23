Wedding Row! Farhan Akhtar poses with his two daughters for the shutterbugs, grooves to ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar, who tied the knot with Shibani Dandekar in Khandala last week, shared new pictures from the intimate wedding. He could be seen posing with his daughters Shakya and Akira and dancing with Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan, and Shabana Azmi in the photos.

Sharing a carousel of photos on Instagram, Farhan wrote, “Friends. Family. Fun times.” The first image showed him posing with all his groomsmen as well as his mother Honey Irani. In another, he was flanked by his daughters, Shakya and Akira, who wore mint green lehengas.

One picture had Shibani dancing with her father-in-law Javed, while another showed musicians Shankar Mahadevan and Ehsaan Noorani singing. Farhan did the Ek Pal Ka Jeena hook step with his cousin Farah Khan, close friend Hrithik Roshan and stepmother Shabana Azmi in one photo.

Farhan and Shibani started dating in 2018. Last year, on her birthday, she got his name tattooed on her neck.

Farhan, who is known for directing films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, and Don, took a break from feature film direction in 2011 after Don 2 to focus on acting and his production ventures. He is set to make a comeback with a road trip film titled Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif.

