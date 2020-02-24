News

Weekend wrap: 'Shubh...' earns Rs 32.66cr, 'Bhoot...' Rs 16.36cr

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Feb 2020 05:40 PM

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurranas latest gay love story "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" enjoyed a much bigger opening weekend at the Indian box-office than Vicky Kaushals "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship". While "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" raked in Rs 32.66 crore in its first three days, "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship" just managed Rs 16.36 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday: "#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan records healthy weekend... Good growth on Day 2, limited growth on Day 3... Metros dominate, contribute to its earnings... Important to stay strong from Mon to Thu... Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr, Sun 12.03 cr. Total: Rs 32.66 cr. #India biz. #SMZS."

"Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" opened on February 21 in India. The film stars Ayushmann and debutant Jitendra Kumar in a small town setup, and also features the "Badhai Ho" pair of Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. The film is written and directed by debutant Hitesh Kewalya.

About Vicky's horror film, Adarsh wrote: "#Bhoot struggles, doesn't make the desired noise at ticket window... Witnesses minimal growth on Day 2 and 3... Finds limited patronage at multiplexes... Sustaining well from Mon to Thu is pivotal... Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr, Sun 5.74 cr. Total: Rs 16.36 cr. #India biz."

"Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship" is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. The film features Vicky along with Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana. It has been claimed that the film is based on a true incident that took place in Mumbai, and it tells the story of a couple on an abandoned ship on a beach.

SOURCE: IANS

Tags Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Ayushmann Khurranas Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Vicky Kaushals Jitendra Kumar Badhai Ho Neena Gupta Gajraj Rao Bhanu Pratap Singh TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Grand Finale of Indian Idol season 11

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan actors on Indian Idol season 11 finale

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan actors on Indian Idol...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the 'DOUGHNUT BUN' better?

Krystle
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the red and white checks better?

Niti Taylor
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here