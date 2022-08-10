“This is weird and so not at all normal” - Netizens react as Sussanne Khan extends her support to ex-husband’s girlfriend Saba Azad

Recently, we got to see Sussanne Khan sharing an appreciation post for Saba Azad who is Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend. In response to this, netizens have some unhealthy and negative reactions.
“This is weird and so not at all normal” Netizens reacts on Sussanne Khan as she extends her support to ex husband’s girlfriend

MUMBAI : Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been the talk of the town, ever since their pictures and videos have been floating all over the internet. On one side, fans are happy for this beautiful couple, but on the other hand, many people are trolling the couple for various reasons.

Recently, Saba Azad was seen at an event, and we saw the ex-wife of the actor Hrithik Roshan sharing an appreciation post for Saba Azad, his current girlfriend, at a particular event. The post is going viral all over the internet. To this, netizens have some unhealthy and negative reactions because many people have not liked this approach of Sussanne Khan’s. Check out the comments below.

 


As we can see these comments, many people are saying that ‘this is not normal at all, in fact this is very weird; this is a foreign concept which you Indian celebrities are trying to bring to India’. Whereas, many people are wondering how one can be comfortable coming out to support their ex-husband's girlfriend.

What are your views on these comments coming from the netizens? Do let us know in the comments section below.

