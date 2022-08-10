“This is weird and so not at all normal” Netizens reacts on Sussanne Khan as she extends her support to ex husband’s girlfriend Saba Azad

Recently we have seen Sussanne Khan sharing an appreciation post for Saba Azad who is the girlfriend of Hrithik Roshan to this netizens have some unhealthy and negative reactions
“This is weird and so not at all normal” Netizens reacts on Sussanne Khan as she extends her support to ex husband’s girlfriend

MUMBAI : Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad has been the talk of the town ever since the pictures and videos of the couple is floating all over the internet, the fans on one side are happy for this beautiful couple but on the other hand the many people are trolling this couple for different reasons.

Recently Saba Azad was seen at an event and we have seen the ex wife of the actor Hrithik Roshan is sharing an appreciation post for Sabha Azad for a particular event and the post is getting viral all over the internet, to this the netizens have some unhealthy and negative reaction as many people have not like to this approach of Sussanne Khan, check out the comments below.


As we can see these comments many people are saying that this is not at all normal, in fact this is very weird, this is the Foreign concept which you Indian celebrities are trying to bring it in India, whereas many people are expressing that how they can be comfortable coming out for a support of the their ex husband's girlfriend.

What are your views on these comments
coming from this side of the netizens, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

