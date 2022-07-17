Weird! Katrina Kaif once confessed she was scared of interviewing with Salman Khan, Scroll down to know the reason

MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for their upcoming big release Tiger 3. The duo collaborated for the first time in 2005 for Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and ever since their chemistry is loved by their fans. However, to everyone’s surprise Katrina once confessed that she feels scared of doing interviews with the Dabangg star.

It was during the promotions of Yuvraaj when the actress was promoting the film separately and not with Salman. This, of course, sparked several speculations but the actual reason was quite amusing.

When asked if it was their plan for promotions, she replied, “No that wasn’t the promotional strategy at all. I’ve always given interviews on my own. But yeah, we are doing a few interviews together for news channels in Delhi. Having said that, Salman’s too unpredictable. (Laughs) I’m afraid to do interviews with him… you never know what he’ll end up saying.”

Meanwhile, both Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are super busy with their professional commitments. Katrina will be next seen in Phone Bhoot, Merry Christmas and Jee Le Zara. Salman has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, No Entry Mein Entry, Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel and Dabangg 4 in the pipeline. The duo will reunite for Eid 2023 release, Tiger 3.

Credit: Koimoi