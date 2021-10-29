WELL SAID: Our home was not a hub for film parties, I made films to make a living – says filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt's father, Mahesh Bhatt, is a renowned Director in the industry since almost 2 decades. He has made many memorable and blockbuster films like, Arth, Saaransh, Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin and many more.

In his latest interview, the director appreciated his daughter's achievements and pointed out that her success is not an extension of her parents.

Since her debut in Student of the Year, the actress has been part of some major films like Highway, Raazi, Dear Zindagi and many more. Her upcoming films include, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra, RRR and Jee Le Zara. Not many are aware but she had a small cameo in 1999 film, Sangharsh.

In an interview with Elle Magazine, Mahesh Bhatt said, “She (Alia Bhat) is not an extension of her parents. She is a fire of her own. Although I was a filmmaker, we always lived on the edge of the industry. Our home was not a hub for film parties. I made films to make a living, and these are the things that have gone into Alia’s consciousness. She works with ferocity and focus, but she also has deep empathy.”

Mahesh Bhatt who directed Alia Bhatt in Sadak 2, added, “The world is full of spectators because it takes a lot of courage to be a performer. I have great respect for those who make films, take whatever comes their way, and then get up and start all over again. This is especially true for those who scale the dizzying heights of success when they’re so young. One minute Alia was the little girl who was putting cream on daddy’s feet for ₹500, and in two years she had made more money than I ever did in my 50 years as a filmmaker.”

There's no doubt that her journey in this industry so far has been great, with her acting skills improving by every film she does. The actress also portrayed many different types of characters instead of sticking to a vanilla type that's been a hit and tested. (Also Read: Wow! Alia Bhatt's look in upcoming movie RRR was inspired by Erica Fernandes)

CREDIT: Koimoi