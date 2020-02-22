Were Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh asked to play Ranbir Kapoor’s parents in Brahmastra?

MUMBAI: Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming fantasy drama, ‘Brahmastra’ has created quite a buzz amongst movie buffs. Apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the leads, Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were also approached for the film.

Did you know that Deepika and Ranveer were asked to play Ranbir Kapoor’s parents in the film?

According to a report in a news portal, ‘Brahmastra’ is written in a way where many characters who will hardly have a role to essay in the first part, come into play in a major way in the next two parts of the trilogy.

Ayan reportedly needed two actors from the younger generation - in their mid-30s - to step in to play Ranbir aka Shiva’s parents.

He apparently approached Ranveer and Deepika for the same. However, the makers have not commented on the same as yet.

Ranbir reportedly stars as Shiva in the film, a man with superpowers in modern-day India who loses his parents when he’s young, so Ranveer and Deepika would have played their actual ages in the film.

The report also stated that they have a cameo in ‘Brahmastra Part One’, but their back-story comes into light in the second instalment of the film. The makers are now searching for another A-list actor and actress to step in for the same roles.

‘Brahmastra’ also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in key roles. Apart from them, Shah Rukh Khan will also be playing a special cameo in the fantasy drama. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on December 4, 2020.

SOURCE – TIMES OF INDIA