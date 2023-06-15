Whao! Did you know Tamannaah Bhatia’s net worth is 6 times more than boyfriend Vijay Varma’s?

MUMBAI : After months of speculations, actress Tamannaah Bhatia confirmed her relationship with Dahaad actor Vijay Varma where she revealed, “He is someone I look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very very organically. He is someone who came to me with all his guards down. Then, it became very easy for me to put all my guards down. With high-achieving women, we have this problem, that we think we have to work hard for everything. When something is so simple, you don't have to walk on eggshells to just be yourself because I think in India we also have this theory that a woman has to change her entire life for someone. If you have to find a partner you might have to physically move or make some other changes that serve that person’s understanding but I was like I have created a world for myself and here there’s a person who understood that world without me doing anything. He's a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place.”

ALSO READ: Are Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma ready to make their relationship official?

But do you know the Baahubali actress’s net worth is way more than her lover Vijay Varma’s? It isn;t surprising since Bhatia has been in the film industry for nearly 17 years however Varma’s career took off much later. The Babli Bouncer actress’s net worth is said to be Rs 120 crores while that of the ‘She’ actor is Rs 20 crores.

Before Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia was rumored to be dating these men

Tamannaah started her online jewelry store in 2018 and has invested in a lot of properties. Her father Santosh Bhatia is the founder and CEO of Witengold and has also become an equity partner with Sugar Cosmetics. Before becoming a big name in the Hindi films, Tamannaah was a huge name down South.

Also Read-Before Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia was rumored to be dating these men

On the work front, Tamannaah and Vijay will be paired together for the first time in the OTT series Lust Stories 2. It will be released on Netflix on 26th June.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-IndiaToday



