Whao! This Hindi Film Actress owns a house worth whopping Rs 173 Crores, and it's not Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif

But did you know which Bollywood actress owns one of the most expensive homes that is worth a whopping Rs 173 crores? Read on to find out who.
MUMBAI: Hindi film actors and actresses are known to live a life in the lap of luxury. They have some of the most lavish possessions and enviable lifestyles. But did you know which Bollywood actress owns one of the most expensive homes that is worth a whopping Rs 173 crores? Read on to find out who.

While Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat in Bandra costs Rs 200 crores, the actress who owns the most expensive home is non other than Sonam Kapoor.  The Fashionista’s luxurious bungalow in Delhi costs Rs 173 Crores.

Sonam married Anand Ahuja in 2018 and welcomed son Vayu in 2022. The couple own a beautiful home in Delhi that comes with a huge garden, modular kitchen, and even has a basketball court. The bungalow is located on Prithviraj Road, which is popularly known as Lutyens Business Zone. It is spread across 3170 square yards. 

Deepika Padukone owns an apartment in Mumbai that costs Rs 119 Crores. Priyanka Chopra’s home in Los Angeles is worth Rs 144 Crores. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s lavish Pali Hill apartment costs Rs 32 Crores. 

Sonam Kapoor will soon be making her acting come back in Shome Makhija’s Blind to release on Jio Cinema on 7th July. 

