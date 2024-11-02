What! 12th Fail director Vidhu Vinod Chopra allegedly THREATENED producer over shoot disturbance; Says ‘We were shooting in sync sound’

MUMBAI: With the success of his most recent film, 12th Fail, Vidhu Vinod Chopra is happy. On October 27, the movie opened in theaters, and on December 29, it made its OTT debut. Vikrant Massey's movie made an impression on the audience, who are still praising it now. In celebration of the film's 100 days in theaters, the actors and crew got together. Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra related an incident that happened on the film's set at the occasion.

On the 12th Fail set, Vidhu Vinod Chopra remembers an annoying incident. Vidhu Vinod Chopra recounted a moment during the 12th Fail success ceremony when there was a disruption to the filming of the movie. He remembered losing his temper when background noise interfered with a shot during the filming.

The director remembered, “We were shooting in sync sound. And suddenly there was loud dance music! Finally, I stopped the shoot, and told my whole crew to come with me.”

He went on to say that he went to the other studio to turn off the sound, taking the bridge of people with him. He added, “The producer, whose identity you might learn later, told me, ‘Arey tum gundagardi kar rahe ho’ and I shot back, ‘Main sar toduga tera!’ This is Film City, we make cinema here, ye tum log kya ghatiya kar rahe ho?”

Then, he pleaded with the public to start a petition to forbid non-film events from taking place on Film City property since they interfere with nearby filming.

lead actor Vikrant Massey, who asked the director 100 days later about his thoughts on the film. Chopra recounted the early skepticism around the film's theatrical debut while discussing the value of creating honest films.

He recalled, “When I was making the film, I was told by everyone, including my dearest wife (film critic Anupama Chopra), to put it out on OTT! She said, ‘Nobody will go to see Vinod! Teri aur Vikrant ki film!’ She told me I don’t know, that I’m not connected with movies (anymore). On top of this, these (trade) agencies were writing that it’ll open at Rs 2 lakhs and do a lifetime business of Rs 30 lakhs! Everyone scared me.”

