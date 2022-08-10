What! Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh to get married soon? KRK announces that the duo have been dating since ‘Dangal’

Recently Aamir Khan’s video playing pickleball with actress Fatima Sana Shaikh had gone viral and once again the rumors of them dating have started doing the rounds.
MUMBAI :Aamir Khan, who is also known as Mr. Perfectionist of the Hindi film industry has given us many memorable performances in films like PK, 3 Idiots, Dangal and many more. The actor has a massive fan following and always brings unique stories to his audiences. He is now in the news for an entirely different reason.

Also Read-Interesting! Aamir Khan planning a sequel to Ghajini? Here’s what netizens have to say about Ghajini 2

Recently Aamir Khan’s video playing pickleball with actress Fatima Sana Shaikh had gone viral and once again the rumors of them dating have started doing the rounds. The duo first worked in the film Dangal where they played father daughter. Now, actor Kamal R Khan aka KRK has made a shocking announcement that Fatima and Aamir are soon going to marry.

His tweet read, “Breaking News:- Aamir Khan is going to get married to his daughter’s age Fatima Sana Shaikh soon. Aamir Khan is dating Sana since the time of their film #Dangal.”  

His tweet has brought on some funny and amusing reactions. One wrote, “Terku kyaa karna hain bhai Tu bhi karle  naa bhai”, “Krk sab ka muh meetha karo aur patake podo” another wrote, “Ab real dangal sharu hoga” another wrote, “Good for him. We shall await their divorce in 2028”

Also Read- Fatima Sana Shaikh shares her struggle with epilepsy on social media

There were rumors that Fatima was the reason behind Aamir and Kiran Rao’s divorce. Fatima spoke about it to a news portal and said, “A bunch of strangers, whom I’ve never met, are writing things about me. They don’t even know if there’s any truth to it. People reading it assume that I’m ‘not a good person’. You feel like telling that person, Ask me, and I’ll give you an answer.” It disturbs me because I don’t want people to assume the wrong things. But I’ve learned to ignore it. Yet, there are some days when I do get affected.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

