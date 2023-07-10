What! Aamir Khan had someone on 3 Idiots set just to carry his Rubik's Cube, reveals Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal who played the role of Joy Lobo in the Rajkummar Hirani directorial made some interesting revelations about the film.
MUMBAI: 3 Idiots was one of the finest films of Aamir Khan. The film also starred Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, Ali Fazal, Boman Irani, Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and many more. Ali Fazal who played the role of Joy Lobo in the Rajkummar Hirani directorial made some interesting revelations about the film.

Ali said, “Very late in life, I realised that someone at his stage is still so eager to learn. He is constantly working his brain. I got into books again after meeting him. I would see him frequently on set. We would play chess together. I was very into playing Rubik’s Cube then so I was very excited that I could do it in around 2 minutes 30 seconds.”

Speaking of Aamir Khan, Ali said, “k aadmi tha sirf unka Rubik’s cube le khada hua tha” He said that while he took 2 minutes 40 seconds to complete the puzzle,  Aamir solved the puzzle in just 55 seconds, calling him “He’s good, he’s very smart,” 

Ali Fazal who will next be seen in Mirzapur 3, was recently seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya, also starring Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi.

