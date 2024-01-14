What! Aamir Khan once revealed that his marriage with ex-wife Reena Dutta only cost him Rs 10; Details inside!

MUMBAI: Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan, recently wed Nupur Shikhare. The actor from Laal Singh Chaddha, who is still very close to Ira's mother and ex-wife Reena Dutta, once talked about how their wedding only cost Rs 10. The actor also related how he made the marriage the most "economical" ever by taking a bus to the registrar's office.

Aamir Khan had disclosed in a previous interview, “I got married to Reena secretly through court marriage, with three witnesses. My wedding with Reena was the most economical. I took Bus 211 and bought a ticket of 50 paise. I got down at Bandra station West, crossed the bridge, landed in the east and walked towards the highway. I crossed that highway and entered Griha Nirman Bhavan, where there is a marriage registrar office. So my wedding cost me less than Rs 10.”

Even though Aamir Khan and Reema Dutta still get along well, the actor is not hesitant to say how painful his split from her was. “Reena and I were married for 16 long years. When we split up, it was traumatic for us and our families. We tried to deal with the situation as best as we could. Reena and I did not lose love or respect for each other post our split,” the actor revealed in a Koffee With Karan 6 episode.

According to the most recent rumors, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's three days of extravagant wedding celebrations will start in Udaipur on January 6. The relatives of the couple will be present for the wedding. On January 8, there will be a lavish banquet in Mumbai following the wedding. The NMACC will host this reception on January 13.

According to the most recent reports, famous people including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Juhi Chawla, and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra are among those attending this lavish reception in Mumbai.

