What! Aamir Khan's Biggest Flop "Aatank Hi Aatank" Ends South Star's Bollywood Career

The failure of "Aatank Hi Aatank" had far-reaching consequences, especially for its director, Dilip Shankar.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/18/2024 - 17:30
movie_image: 
Aamir

MUMBAI: In 1995, Aamir Khan, known for his selective approach to films, faced one of his biggest career setbacks with the release of "Aatank Hi Aatank." Loosely inspired by "The Godfather," this gangster drama also starred Rajinikanth and Juhi Chawla, generating significant hype due to the presence of these stars. However, the film failed to impress both critics and audiences alike, earning just Rs 2.55 crore at the box office.

The failure of "Aatank Hi Aatank" had far-reaching consequences, especially for its director, Dilip Shankar. Shankar, who had previously directed the lesser-known film "Kaal Chakra," had pinned his hopes on this big-budget venture to propel his career forward. Unfortunately, the film's poor performance marked the end of Shankar's stint in Bollywood, as he failed to attract any star to work with him again.

Also Read: Surprising! Aamir Khan clarifies 'No other person' involved in his divorce with his wife Kiran Rao

For Rajinikanth, "Aatank Hi Aatank" signaled a shift away from Hindi cinema. Despite appearing in a few more Hindi films in minor roles, Rajinikanth's focus shifted back to Tamil cinema, where he continued to deliver box office hits and cement his position as a superstar.

Although "Aatank Hi Aatank" remains a forgettable chapter in Aamir Khan's career, it serves as a cautionary tale about the unpredictable nature of the film industry. Even stars like Aamir Khan, known for their astute film choices, are not immune to the occasional flop. However, Aamir bounced back strongly with hits like "Rangeela" and "Raja Hindustani," reaffirming his status as one of Bollywood's most bankable stars.

Also Read:Amazing! Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s Mumbai reception going to be a star-studded affair; Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan to grace the event

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

Credit: DNA

    
 

Aamir Khan Rajinikanth Dilip Shankar Aatank hi Aatank flop Bollywood career setback box office cautionary tale Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/18/2024 - 17:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Must read! Kiran Rao speaks out about divorce from Aamir Khan; Says ‘We wanted to remain a family, but not be married’
MUMBAI: Before getting married in 2005, Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan dated each other. However, Kiran and Aamir announced...
What! Madhuri Dixit: From Flops to Fame, Bollywood's Reigning Queen
MUMBAI: Madhuri Dixit, often hailed as Bollywood's "Dhak Dhak" girl, had a rocky start in the film industry. After...
What! Aamir Khan's Biggest Flop "Aatank Hi Aatank" Ends South Star's Bollywood Career
MUMBAI: In 1995, Aamir Khan, known for his selective approach to films, faced one of his biggest career setbacks with...
Tactic! Divyanka Tripathi REVEALS her approach to dealing with body shamers and avoiding the weighing scale; Says ‘I block people who body shame me’
MUMBAI: When Divyanka Tripathi made an appearance on the television program Banoo Main Teri Dulhann in the early 2000s...
Wow! Divyanka Tripathi opens up about parental pressure regarding motherhood after seven years of marriage with Vivek Dahiya; Says ‘We are taking it in a stride’
MUMBAI : TV beauty Divyanka Tripathi wed co-star Vivek Dahiya from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in 2016. After only a year of...
Must Read! Ashutosh Gowariker, Once a prominent filmmaker giving ‘Lagaan’ and 'Swades,’ Seems to have disappeared from the movie-making scene
MUMBAI: Last year, when Barbie and Oppenheimer collided in theaters, Indians were reminded of the time when Lagaan and...
Recent Stories
Kiran Rao
Must read! Kiran Rao speaks out about divorce from Aamir Khan; Says ‘We wanted to remain a family, but not be married’
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Kiran Rao
Must read! Kiran Rao speaks out about divorce from Aamir Khan; Says ‘We wanted to remain a family, but not be married’
Madhuri
What! Madhuri Dixit: From Flops to Fame, Bollywood's Reigning Queen
Ashutosh Gowariker
Must Read! Ashutosh Gowariker, Once a prominent filmmaker giving ‘Lagaan’ and 'Swades,’ Seems to have disappeared from the movie-making scene
Shah Rukh Khan
Really! From Shah Rukh Khan to Kartik Aaryan check out the superstitions these stars follow
Arjun Kapoor
Wow! Bebika Dhurve of Bigg Boss OTT expresses excitement for Arjun Kapoor's villain role in 'Singham Again'
Yami Gautam
Must read! Yami Gautam emphasizes the significance of the 'Scripting Process' and offers insight into her experience working on Article 370