What! Aamir Khan's Biggest Flop "Aatank Hi Aatank" Ends South Star's Bollywood Career

MUMBAI: In 1995, Aamir Khan, known for his selective approach to films, faced one of his biggest career setbacks with the release of "Aatank Hi Aatank." Loosely inspired by "The Godfather," this gangster drama also starred Rajinikanth and Juhi Chawla, generating significant hype due to the presence of these stars. However, the film failed to impress both critics and audiences alike, earning just Rs 2.55 crore at the box office.

The failure of "Aatank Hi Aatank" had far-reaching consequences, especially for its director, Dilip Shankar. Shankar, who had previously directed the lesser-known film "Kaal Chakra," had pinned his hopes on this big-budget venture to propel his career forward. Unfortunately, the film's poor performance marked the end of Shankar's stint in Bollywood, as he failed to attract any star to work with him again.

For Rajinikanth, "Aatank Hi Aatank" signaled a shift away from Hindi cinema. Despite appearing in a few more Hindi films in minor roles, Rajinikanth's focus shifted back to Tamil cinema, where he continued to deliver box office hits and cement his position as a superstar.

Although "Aatank Hi Aatank" remains a forgettable chapter in Aamir Khan's career, it serves as a cautionary tale about the unpredictable nature of the film industry. Even stars like Aamir Khan, known for their astute film choices, are not immune to the occasional flop. However, Aamir bounced back strongly with hits like "Rangeela" and "Raja Hindustani," reaffirming his status as one of Bollywood's most bankable stars.

Credit: DNA




