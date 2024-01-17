What! Aamir Khan's Brother Faisal Khan once lodged a complaint against him; Netizens reacts!

MUMBAI: Among the most bankable actors in the business is Aamir Khan. However his private life also frequently made news due to real conflicts with relatives. For example, if reports are to be believed, there were a lot of issues in their real relationship, even if it appeared to be going well when Aamir and his brother Faisal Khan acted together in the 2000 movie Mela.

Before this, Faisal had accused Aamir of several things and shockingly revealed that Aamir had once "caged" him. In the course of his 2007–2008 legal battle with his family, Faisal also accused his brother, Aamir Khan, of kidnapping him and holding him captive in his home.

It appears that Aamir Khan and Faisal Khan are once again on good terms, and they have made every effort to resolve their differences. Evidence of this was discovered when Faisal attended the marriage ceremony of Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir, and Nupur Shikhare. However, a Reddit user has since compiled an old news article on the feud between Aamir and his brother Faisal and posted a screenshot showing Faisal's appearance at the event. According to the screengrab, Faisal even went so far as to submit a police case against Aamir, discussing the custody dispute in which Aamir and his father had previously engaged in the fight for the former.

Other internet users soon began making similar comments. One Reddit user wrote, "Mental illness runs in Aamir Khan's family," while another commented on how hard it is for someone to care for another mentally sick family member. The following comment from a different user is available: "I think he always had that inferiority complex because whe did not do as well as Aamir , he seemingly was depressed and kind of acted out and said many mean things about his own family."

Aamir Khan and Faisal Khan attended Zeenat Hussain, their mother's birthday party, on June 16, 2023, and their sister Nikhat Hegde posted several photos from the event on Instagram. The entire family could be seen getting together for Zeenat's birthday celebration in the photos. However, the photos of Aamir and Faisal together were the ones that people couldn't help but notice.

One of the photos shows Aamir Khan hugging and welcoming his brother Faisal as he arrives at the party. Faisal was dressed in a black shirt and white pants, while Aamir was wearing a red-hued salwar and a yellow-hued kurta. In the meantime, a precious frame featured all four siblings posing together with their mother in another photo.

Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's devoted daughter, recently celebrated her marriage to Nupur Shikhare, the love of her life. The deeply in love couple formally wed on January 3, 2024, and then on January 10, 2024, they had a white wedding. Aamir discussed his feelings after witnessing Ira tie the knot in a video. When asked about his feelings, Aamir said that he had felt like the musical instrument shehnai. The actor looked dashing in a blue tracksuit.

He said that the tone was a mix of melancholy and happiness and was heard saying, "My emotion was like a shehnai. It’s an instrument played in shaadis. Shehnai mein ek quality hoti hain ki who apko thodi si khushi bhi deti hain aur thodi si udasi bhi deti hain. Combo, uska ek mishran hota hain emotions ka shehnai mein. So that’s my emotions."

