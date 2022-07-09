What! Activists prevent the entry of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the Mahakal temple of Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh

MUMBAI: Bollywood has been facing tough times as films are tanking at the box-office and amidst the scrutiny of the content-loving audience and on the other hand, the boycott-trend, the filmmakers seem to be identifying a problem that has arisen for the movies.

Now, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were prevented from entering the famous Mahakal Temple in MP’s Ujjain on Tuesday Night, allegedly for their comments on beef-eating and watching their movie ‘Brahmastra’.

Some Bajrang Dal activists protested over this and the incident was confirmed by a Mahakal Police station official, who said that they had to resort to cane-charge to disperse these protestors.

According to some eye-witnesses, the protestors did not allow the actors’ entry in the temple premises, despite the cane-charge. The activists raised the ‘Jai ShriRam’ slogans when the actors arrived for Darshan.

Further, Bajrang Dal leader Ankit Choube told the reporters that they will not allow them to worship at the holy Mahakal temple as a few days ago, Ranbir had said that he liked to eat meat like mutton, chicken and beef among non-veg food.

They were also against Alia as she said that those who are willing to see her film should watch it while others can refrain if they are unwilling. Ayan Mukerji got to take the darshan amid the protest, according to the temple pujari- Ashish Pujari.

The police official has said that action has been taken under section 353 of IPC against a right-wing activist.

Credits: Free Press Journal