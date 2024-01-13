What! THIS actor a former superstar worked with top actresses but one mistake ended his career

MUMBAI : Actors in the film industry sometimes get a lot of fame and fortune but sometimes one mistake can ruin their career in a jiffy. Today we will be talking about one such actor who worked with some of the top actresses like Divya Bharti, Ayesha Jhulka, and Pooja Bhatt but his career was short-lived.

The actor we are referring to is 90’s superstar Ashish Wadhwa who gave competition to the top actors of those times like Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. His well remembered roles were in films like 'Dil Ki Baazi' with Akshay Kumar, 'Papi Gudiya' with Karisma Kapoor, 'Junoon' with Rahul Roy, and 'Geet' with Divya Bharti.

Ashish left his career in Engineering and while studying his MBA his friends told him that he looked very much like a hero and these words struck him. He then tried his luck in modeling and very soon he was seen in his debut film Pyar Ho Gaya. Avinash was getting a lot of offers and his career was going in the right direction but his personal life took a hit.

His divorce and second marriage had a huge impact on his career and he failed to get good offers. Many years later he made a comeback as a negative lead. However he failed to have the same stardom again. He then was seen in a couple of TV shows like Balika Vadhu and recently in Teri Meri Doriyaan.

