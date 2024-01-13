What! THIS actor a former superstar worked with top actresses but one mistake ended his career

The actor we are referring to is 90’s superstar Ashish Wadhwa who gave competition to the top actors of those times like Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 01/13/2024 - 17:42
movie_image: 
Ashish Wadhwa

MUMBAI : Actors in the film industry sometimes get a lot of fame and fortune but sometimes one mistake can ruin their career in a jiffy. Today we will be talking about one such actor who worked with some of the top actresses like Divya Bharti, Ayesha Jhulka, and Pooja Bhatt but his career was short-lived.

Also Read-Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Brar business share price drops, Family to face biggest loss

The actor we are referring to is 90’s superstar Ashish Wadhwa who gave competition to the top actors of those times like Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. His well remembered roles were in films like 'Dil Ki Baazi' with Akshay Kumar, 'Papi Gudiya' with Karisma Kapoor, 'Junoon' with Rahul Roy, and 'Geet' with Divya Bharti. 

Ashish left his career in Engineering and while studying his MBA his friends told him that he looked very much like a hero and these words struck him. He then tried his luck in modeling and very soon he was seen in his debut film Pyar Ho Gaya. Avinash was getting a lot of offers and his career was going in the right direction but his personal life took a hit.

Also Read-Teri Meri Doriyaann: OMG! Seerat swears to not let Sahiba get happiness

His divorce and second marriage had a huge impact on his career and he failed to get good offers. Many years later he made a comeback as a negative lead. However he failed to have the same stardom again. He then was seen in a couple of TV shows like Balika Vadhu and recently in Teri Meri Doriyaan.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-DNA

Akshay Kumar Suniel Shetty Divya Bharti Ayesha Jhulka Pooja Bhatt Ashish Wadhwa Teri meri Doriyaan Dil Ki Baazi Papi Gudiya Movie News Tellcyahkkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 01/13/2024 - 17:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Really! Ruhi will be angry seeing Armaan enjoying with Abhira
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  ...
Exclusive! Child actor Ruhaan Kapoor has been roped in for Colors TV's next by Panorama Entertainment titled "Mangal Lakshmi”
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Fighter: Exciting! Here is when the Trailer of the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer will release
MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will be collaborating for the very first time in the upcoming action film...
Exclusive! The angle of Kaurvaki and Ashoka has not been explored and I am excited to be a part of a unique project with historical significance: Mallika Singh
MUMBAI : Colors is known for launching shows that have different concepts and stories which keep the audience hooked on...
Must Read! Varun Dhawan’s Theri hindi remake update tomorrow?
 MUMBAI : Indeed one of the most loved actor of Indian cinema is Varun Dhawan, the fans always look forward to the...
What! THIS actor a former superstar worked with top actresses but one mistake ended his career
MUMBAI : Actors in the film industry sometimes get a lot of fame and fortune but sometimes one mistake can ruin their...
Recent Stories
Hrithik
Fighter: Exciting! Here is when the Trailer of the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer will release
Latest Video
Related Stories
Hrithik
Fighter: Exciting! Here is when the Trailer of the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer will release
Radhika Apte
OMG! Radhika Apte shares her harrowing experience of being locked in the aerobridge, “locked in for over an hour”
Kangana Ranaut
Kya Baat Hai! Kangana Ranaut spotted leaving the Mumbai salon hand-in-hand with a foreign friend; Netizens reacts!
Agastya Nanda
Ikkis: Whoa! Agastya Nanda gets warning from an Army Officer to not mess up his role in Arun Khetarpal’s biopic
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aww! Mom Reena Datta shares an emotional note for her baby girl, check out her picture with the bride and Aamir Khan
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception: Aamir Khan to host a grand affair with over 2500 guests, a star-studded guest list includes Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and others