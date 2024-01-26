What! This actor was the first choice for Akbar in Hrithik Roshan starrer Jodhaa Akbar, read to find out

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan garnered much praise from the audience for their film Jodhaa Akbar. The film was a commercial success and the chemistry between the two was loved by the fans. However, do you know that Hrithik Roshan was not the first choice for the film?

Well, yes, according to reports, the film was first offered to another star kid who has impressed the fans with his bad boy as well as chocolate boy avatars. He is none other than Ranbir Kapoor.

According to a report in Friday Release, the cast of Bombay Velvet, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma and the film's director, Anurag Kashyap, played a game of I Have Never during the film's promotion. The four were questioned about whether they had ever left a movie during the part.

Ranbir Kapoor nodded in yes and revealed that his late father, Rishi Kapoor, was furious with his choice and that ever then, he has never left a movie early. When Karan Johar heard Ranbir Kapoor make this revelation, he said, “Of course, Jodhaa Akbar, starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, turned out to be one of the superhit films of the year. If only Ranbir had known.”

Ashutosh Gowariker, the director of the film, also revealed in an interview that though the choice of Aishwarya for Jodha was instant, it took him some time before he decided on Hrithik for Akbar's part and said, "Ronnie Screwvala and I had a few deliberations before we finalised the lead star. We wanted an actor who would justify the role and at the same time who had a good box-office appeal. Finally, our choice fell on Hrithik and as it turned out, our choice could not have been better."

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, produced by Ronnie Screwvala, and Ashutosh Gowariker under the banners UTV Motion Pictures, and Ashutosh Gowariker Productions, Jodhaa Akbar stars Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Ila Arun in key roles. The Indian historical romance film was a box office success and collected Rs 106.68 crore worldwide.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is currently seen in his latest release Fighter, helmed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover, Anil Kapoor and Akshay Oberoi along with others in key roles and is receiving positive response from the audience. The actor also has War 2 in the pipeline which will see his clashing with Jr NTR. Ranbir Kapoor on the other hand will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War which also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal and is scheduled to release on Christmas in 2025.

