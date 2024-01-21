What! This actor was the first choice for Crime Master Gogo in Andaz Apna Apna, which was finally played by Shakti Kapoor

Aamir Khan, Salman Khan-starrer Andaz Apna Apna is among the cult comedies of Bollywood. Almost every character such as Amar (Aamir), Prem (Salman), Teja (Paresh Rawal), Robert (late Viju Khote), and Bhalla (Shehzad Khan) became memorable.
Crime Master Gogo

Shakti Kapoor played the role of Crime Master Gogo in Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial, and it became an iconic comic character among fans. Shakti has itched a forever memory of Gogo, but this is a surprising fact that he wasn't the first choice for the role. 

Also read - Did You Know! Shakti Kapoor's Unexpected Journey as Crime Master Gogo: A Nighttime Revelation in Andaz Apna Apna

Shakti Kapoor played the role of Crime Master Gogo in Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial, and it became an iconic comic character among fans. Shakti has itched a forever memory of Gogo, but this is a surprising fact that he wasn't the first choice for the role.

Tinnu Anand. Yes, the veteran actor-filmmaker was signed to play the role. While speaking to Digital Commentary, Shakti Kapoor recalled how he came on board for the role, “Nearly 70 per cent of the filming had already been completed. Though I wanted to work with Santoshi and the movie’s producer was my friend, I expressed concerns about starting the filming in three days, citing date issues. Despite this, they persistently requested my involvement. In response, I suggested a compromise, proposing that we could shoot my scenes during the night if the other stars were fine with this arrangement."

The actor continued, "I reached out to Tinnu, asking if he was okay with me playing the role instead of him. He is a very good friend of mine and I wouldn’t have assumed the part without his permission. Fortunately, he had no reservations."

Also read - What! Shakti Kapoor reveals about the time he started crying after being ragged by Mithun Chakraborty, read more

Gogo has become fans' favourite, including Aamir Khan. In the same interview, Shakti revealed that he was looking for a Crime Master Gogo t-shirt. Shakti's son quietly gifted him the t-shirt, and a few days later, Shakti spotted Aamir wearing the t-shirt at a party. Shakti was surprised to know that his character has inspired Crime Master Gogo toys, and there is also a food stall, Crime Master Momos. 

