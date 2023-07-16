What! Actress Bhagyashree was paid more than Salman Khan in Maine Pyaar Kiya; She was paid Rs 1.5 Lakhs

MUMBAI : Maine Pyaar Kiya was one of the biggest hits of that year. It not only brought two new stars Salman Khan and Bhagyashree to the fore but also changed the fate of director Sooraj Bharjatya. The film was a sweet and emotional love story that resonated with the Indian audiences very well.

Now, actress Pervien Dastur, who essayed the role of Seema in the film, has opened up about the pay structure in the blockbuster film. She said that actress Bhagyashree was the highest paid actress despite Salman Khan being the lead actor. She was paid Rs 1.5 lakhs, which was a huge amount for that time. Salman received Rs 31, 000 while Pervien received Rs 25,000.

In an interview with a news portal he said, “ was paid Rs 25,000 and Bhagyashree was the highest paid that time. She got Rs 1,50,000 and we were all like ‘wow’. Having said that, the production house of Rajshri never gave a lot of money to actors but our cheques always came to our house. We never had to ask for our money. They would never cheat you of your money. There are people in the industry who do not pay and I have worked with people where I was not paid.”

Dastur further added, “The set up was so decent. The makeup room, the food, we got everything that we asked for. Maybe they were not big pay masters but I was told that my pay was a princely sum because they used to pay Rs 1k or 2k.”

Salman, in a previous interview had said, “My first salary was, I think, about Rs 75. I was dancing behind some show in the Taj hotel. One of my friends was dancing there so he took me (and I did it) just for fun. Then it went up to Rs 750 for Campa Cola (a soft drink brand) and then it was Rs 1,500 for the longest time. Then I got paid Rs 31,000 for Maine Pyar Kiya, which was then increased to Rs 75,000 later.”

