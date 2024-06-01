What! This actress introduced vanity vans in India, read to find out

Today vanity vans are essential at film shoots. Several actors own their luxurious mobile vans that cost crores. Before vanity vans became a must on film sets, actors, especially female artists used to face several difficulties during their outdoor shoots.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/06/2024 - 00:24
movie_image: 
Poonam

MUMBAI: Today vanity vans are essential at film shoots. Several actors own their luxurious mobile vans that cost crores. Before vanity vans became a must on film sets, actors, especially female artists used to face several difficulties during their outdoor shoots. 

Also read - Wow! Bobby Deol faces an enthusiastic fan mob at the airport, Animal actor deals gracefully calm and composure

Actresses would have to travel back to their hotel for costume changes, toilet, and sometimes lunch breaks. There have been instances when the actors had to sit in the open ground facing heat and dust directly.

These difficulties were overcome after vanity vans were introduced. Do you know who brought the culture of vanity vans to India? The discovery of mobile vanity vans wasn't done by superstars such as Dilip Kumar Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, Rajinikanth or Kamal Haasan. A popular Bollywood actress brought the culture of vanity vans, and she isn't Sridevi, Rekha, or Madhuri Dixit.

Poonam Dhillon. Yes, this popular veteran actress deserves a special mention for bringing the culture of vanity vans to India. Poonam decided to convert a bus into a mobile utility van with an air conditioner and essential facilities such as a makeup room and toilet. 

Poonam came up with the idea of a vanity van when she was shooting abroad. There, such vans were called trailer vans or make-up vans. It was then she decided to call it 'vanity'. 

Poonam shared a carousel photo of her vanity van from her earlier days. On Instagram, Poonam shared a carousel post, with photos of her, posing with Anil Kapoor and Sridevi. 

Also read - Shocking! Bobby Deol revealed turning REBELLIOUS after Dharmendra's second marriage with Hema Malini; Says 'I was determined not to listen'

The actress shared the post, with the caption, "I didnt realise I was making Film History when i launched my first mobile makeup van "VANITY ". Today Vanity has become generic word to describe a makeup van. Most Artists thank me for introducing the concept to the Film Industry !! Earlier had tough time shooting on location- no toilets, no place for meals or changing clothes, sitting in heat & dust."

On the work front, Poonam has been part of several successful films including, Trishul, Kaala Pathar, Teri Meherbaniyan, Noorie, Police Public and other movies. She was last seen in Netflix's film Plan A Plan B.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - DNA 


    
 

Poonam Dhillon Sridevi Madhuri Dixit Amitabh Bachchan Dilip Kumar Rajesh Khanna Dharmendra Rajinikanth Kamal Haasan Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/06/2024 - 00:24

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! This actress introduced vanity vans in India, read to find out
MUMBAI: Today vanity vans are essential at film shoots. Several actors own their luxurious mobile vans that cost crores...
Wow! Shweta Tiwari reveals her experience on Rohit Shetty's set for Indian Police Force
MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty is all set to make his OTT debut with his upcoming high-octane cop drama starring Shilpa Shetty,...
Woah! Are Karmma Calling co-stars Varun Sood and Namrata Sheth dating?
MUMBAI: Varun Sood and his love life has always made news. Whether it was Benafsha Soonawalla or Divya Agarwal, both...
Wow! Here's all you need to know about Rohit Shetty's upcoming OTT series, Indian Police Force
MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty is known for having brought the cop universe to India. He is all set to continue adding to his...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Oh no! Mrunal gets suicidal, Vandana feels helpless
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Wow! Vandana proves to be a perfect mother to Tara, Kunal realises the special bond shared between them
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Recent Stories
Poonam
What! This actress introduced vanity vans in India, read to find out
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shweta
Wow! Shweta Tiwari reveals her experience on Rohit Shetty's set for Indian Police Force
Rohit
Wow! Rohit Shetty Discloses Singham's Fast-Paced Shoot: Completed in Less Than Five Months with 20-Hour Workdays
Deepika
Must Read! Deepika Padukone's Parents' Condition Before Modelling: Finish Graduation; Here's Why It Couldn't Happen
Soha
Interesting! Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and Inaaya Visit Melbourne Cricket Ground, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's 'Favorite Place' on Birth Anniversary
Ranbir
Adorable! Ranbir Kapoor Carries Daughter Raha in His Arms as Alia Bhatt and Family Return from New Year Vacation
Malaika
OMG! Malaika Arora gives befitting reply to people shaming her for her alleged break-up with Arjun Kapoor