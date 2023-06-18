What! This actress owns the most expensive house and its cost will shock you

This Indian actress has registered her name with the record of owning the most expensive house, check it out.
MUMBAI:  Over the time, actors never fail to impress the fans and audience with their most valuable things. Fans also shower love and well-wishes when their favourite celebrities make any new and expensive purchases. 

Now, talking about making some expensive purchases, this Indian actress has broken all the records of owning the most expensive house in the industry.

Yes, you heard right. We are talking about the actress Sonam Kapoor, who owns one of the most expensive house in Indian film fraternity. Do you know, Sonam Kapoor's house in Delhi costs around 170 crores and it is reportedly around 28500 square feet. There are many reports suggesting that house has around 35 servants working there. 

Talking about the structure of the house, it is called the Shermukhi, as it has the face of a lion in front.

No doubt, these details of the bungalow are grabbing everyone's attention and have blown our minds. What are your views on Sonam Kapoor's expensive bungalow? Do let us know in the comment section below.

