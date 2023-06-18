What! This actress owns the most expensive house and its cost will shock you

MUMBAI: Over the time, actors never fail to impress the fans and audience with their most valuable things. Fans also shower love and well-wishes when their favourite celebrities make any new and expensive purchases.

Now, talking about making some expensive purchases, this Indian actress has broken all the records of owning the most expensive house in the industry.

Yes, you heard right. We are talking about the actress Sonam Kapoor, who owns one of the most expensive house in Indian film fraternity. Do you know, Sonam Kapoor's house in Delhi costs around 170 crores and it is reportedly around 28500 square feet. There are many reports suggesting that house has around 35 servants working there.

ALSO READ – Exciting! Did Shahid Kapoor hint at Jab We Met 2 in the making?

Talking about the structure of the house, it is called the Shermukhi, as it has the face of a lion in front.

No doubt, these details of the bungalow are grabbing everyone's attention and have blown our minds. What are your views on Sonam Kapoor's expensive bungalow? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ Interesting! From marriage plans to if he has found true love, Kartik Aaryan answers fans’ questions on social media