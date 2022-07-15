What! Actress Rhea Chakraborty shares a cryptic note after Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh accused her of ruining Sushant’s life

The poem is short and written by Rhea herself and suggests that one must find completeness within, ignoring what someone else insinuates. She talks about rising above everything.

MUMBAI: Recently, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Priyanka Singh gave her first ever interview on India News and she was questioned about her brother’s death and conspiracies around it. She blamed the film industry and suggested that Sushant’s death was a big conspiracy.

Rhea shared a note on her Instagram story, just a day after Priyanka said in the interview, that Rhea ruined Sushant’s life. Rhea is also charged in a drugs case by the NCB that is linked to the late actor. The short poem that she shared on her Instagram suggested to ignore the noise of people pointing fingers, cryptically.

The poem is short and written by Rhea herself and suggests that one must find completeness within, ignoring what someone else insinuates. She talks about rising above everything, possibly the noise around and the fingers that people are ready to point. The poem suggests to hold compassion and to let people wonder.

In the interview, Priyanka Singh suggested that Sushant’s life started ruining from 2019 after Rhea entered his life. She added that there were issues between her and brother for the first time. She also insinuated that Rhea was sent purposely into his life by someone.

Rhea was summoned multiple times for investigation regarding the death of Sushant and the drugs case. Recently she and her brother Showik were charged in the drugs case linked to the late actor along with 34 others.

