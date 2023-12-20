What! Actress Triptii Dimri clears dating rumours with businessman Sam Merchant; Here’s Truth!

MUMBAI : After acting in the film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, actress Triptii Dimri has been gaining attention. She played a supporting role in the movie, opposite Ranbir Kapoor, but it was a significant one that helped her gain fame across the country.

Despite continuing to be the talk of the town, she has been called the new national crush. Rumor has it that she is dating an entrepreneur by the name of Sam Merchant. After the Bulbbul actress posted a few photos of herself and Merchant at a wedding, rumors began to circulate.

There were also rumors that Triptii was having an affair with Sam Merchant, a model who is now a businessman, however, it appears that these are untrue. These dating allegations appear to have been untrue, according to a recent popular news portal's reports.

Triptii Dimri once dated Karnesh Sharma, the brother of actress Anushka Sharma. The couple did not ever officially admit their relationship. It was recently revealed that they were no longer together. Citing an insider, the publication said, "Triptii-Sam rumour is plain hogwash. Triptii is very much single. Some minds have a fertile imagination. Nobody can be blamed for the fact that she got linked with Sam. Such things are common not just in Bollywood, but in all walks of life nowadays."

Even the actress confessed to the publication that she is single in the meantime. Sam Merchant is a hotelier who established the Waters Beach Lounge & Grill in Goa. In addition, he blogs about his travels as an enthusiastic traveler. With about 249k followers, Sam is followed by celebrities Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in addition to Triptii.

Due to her portrayal as Zoya in Animal, Triptii has been generating news. Within a few days of the movie's release, her Instagram following shot up to 4 million. Although her intimate scenes in the movie drew criticism, Triptii responded, "Sandeep sir had categorically told me, 'Hey this is the scene I want to shoot; I am looking at it this way. I promise you that it won't be vulgar, that it will be aesthetically shot. But I have to look for your comfort. So if you are not comfortable, we will think of a different way to do it. But you need to tell me honestly."'

Credit- Filmibeat

