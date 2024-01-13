What! Actress Urvashi Rautela gets brutally trolled for her fashion, netizens are saying 'so awkward'

MUMBAI: No doubt one of the most loved actresses of all time is Urvashi Rautela, the actress not only with acting contribution and sizzling dance moves but have created solid mark with her great fashion and fitness goals too, she has been ruling the hearts of millions over the time and the fans always looks forward to the upcoming post of the actress

Having said there is a video of the actress Urvashi Rautela getting viral all over the internet as she was clicked around the city, indeed she is looking supremely beautiful in her blue dress, the fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love towards the actress, but there are many people who are trolling the actress for different reasons especially for her dressing.

Also read -What! Thalapathy Vijay once filed a law suit against his parents, here's why

As we can see these comments many are expressing that they are not at all happy with the outfit of the actress and they are saying what sort of dress is this, also many people are saying her dressing sense and fashion is getting bad day by day, also many people are saying this kind of clothes are not at all Suiting the actress and she is looking very weird.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the fans and audience for the actress Urvashi Rautela and how will you rate her fashion, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Tamil superstar 'Thalapathy' Vijay to act in Venkat Prabhu's next movie