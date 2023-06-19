What! Adipurush makers to rewrite dialogues in the film after severe criticism, say “nothing is beyond the sentiments of their audience”

However, Adipurush has failed to impress the critics and audiences. Well, netizens are not happy with the dialogues, and many scenes in the film.
MUMBAI :After a long wait and much hype, Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush finally hit the cinema halls a few days ago. With the makers having worked on the VFX all over again after fans were disappointed with the first trailer, fans expected something spellbinding and extraordinary. The film stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Prabhas as Raghav, Sunny Singh as Laxman and Kriti Sanon as Janaki.

However, Adipurush has failed to impress the critics and audiences. Well, netizens are not happy with the dialogues, and many scenes in the film. This has literally become a meme fest on social media. Now, after severe criticism by the audiences, the makers of Adipurush have decided to change the controversial dialogues in the film. The official spokesperson from T-Series released a statement that said, “Making this visual spectacle a memorable cinematic experience, the team decides to make alterations to the film’s dialogues –Valuing the input of the public and the audience.”

The note further read, “The makers are revisiting the said dialogues, ensuring to resonate with the core essence of the film and the same will reflect in the theaters in the next few days. This decision is a testament that in spite of unstoppable collections at the Box Office, the team is committed and nothing is beyond the sentiments of their audiences and harmony at large.”

Adipurush’s collections so far are excellent, but it will be interesting to see what response the movie will get further as the reviews have been negative and even the word of mouth is very poor. Adipurush has failed to impress and everyone who has watched the film is writing that they are disappointed with the movie. Adipurush needs to continue to do well at the box office to become a hit as the budget of the film is quite high.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-IndiaToday 

