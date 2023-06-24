What! Adipurush shows get canceled as the film manages to collect only about Rs 3 crores on Day 8

While the film’s first week collected a whopping Rs 260 Crores, looks like day 8 brough on the end of the film’s run in theaters
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 06/24/2023 - 09:46
movie_image: 
collect only about Rs 3 crores on Day 8

MUMBAI :After a long wait and much hype, Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush finally hit the cinema halls a few days ago. With the makers having worked on the VFX all over again after fans were disappointed with the first trailer, fans expected something spellbinding and extraordinary. But alas the film has been at the receiving end of criticism, mockery and hatred for the outlandish dialogues and portrayal of Lord Ram, Lord Laxman, Maa Sita and Ravana.

Also Read- Prabhas mania overwhelms fans in Telugu states as 'Adipurush' releases

While the film’s first week collected a whopping Rs 260 Crores, looks like day 8 brough on the end of the film’s run in theaters as the film seems to have collected only Rs 3 crores. Thus the total domestic collection of the film is now Rs 263.15 crores. The film has overall crossed Rs 400 crores worldwide, however with a massive budget of Rs 600 crores on which it is made, the film is still in trouble.

The second week will be the real test if the film will fare well or not. On theatre owners incurring heavy losses, Manoj Desai of Gaiety Galaxy cinema halls said, “Viewers have rejected this film. Yesterday, two of our shows were canceled and today, our matinee shows had to be canceled due to poor word-of-mouth and response. This movie will be removed from theaters very soon and we didn't think it will come to this. Not just ours, the owners of all theaters where the film has been released have suffered losses.”

Have you watched Adipurush, what are your thoughts on the film?

Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read- Must Read! Adipurush box office collection: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer had a disappointing week one

Adipurush has been part of multiple controversies ever since its release. With the makers having re-written the cringe-worthy dialogues, the film is still not up to the mark for a million reasons.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-HindustanTimes

 

Adipurush Adipurush movie review Adipurush review Prabhas Saif Ali Khan Kriti Sanon Sunny Singh Devdatta Nage Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 06/24/2023 - 09:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Junooniyatt: Sad! Elahi in trauma with her new haircut, Jordan to do everything to erase Jahaan's effect from Elahi's heart
MUMBAI:Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
What! Adipurush shows get canceled as the film manages to collect only about Rs 3 crores on Day 8
MUMBAI :After a long wait and much hype, Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush finally hit the cinema halls a few days ago....
Tere Meri Doriyaann: Emotional! Sahiba hurt the most, Angad realises the pain
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Finally!Akshara and Abhinav confess their love for each other
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Geetanjali takes Savi and gunpoint and shoots
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Anupamaa: Upcoming Drama! Maya’s wicked plan to bring a new storm in Anupama’s life
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
collect only about Rs 3 crores on Day 8
What! Adipurush shows get canceled as the film manages to collect only about Rs 3 crores on Day 8
Latest Video
Related Stories
upcoming movies and their latest updates
Interesting! Here’s a look at the list of Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming movies and their latest updates
Tiku Weds Sheru actress Avneet Kaur
Must Read! From a reality show to making her Hindi film debut, a look at Tiku Weds Sheru actress Avneet Kaur’s journey
Krishna Bhatt
Exclusive! Krishna Bhatt on Avika Gor’s casting in 1920 Horrors of the Heart, “I do believe that Avika was meant to do 1920”
Adipurush
Must Read! Big-budget films that failed to make a mark at the box office
Avika Gor
Exclusive! 1920 Horrors of the Heart actress Avika Gor on her link-up rumours with Manish Raisinghan, “We adore each other, we love each other but…”
FARHAN AKHTAR
Oops!'Jee Le Zaraa' delayed again, Farhan Akhtar shifts his focus to Aamir Khan Productions' next