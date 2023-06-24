What! Adipurush shows get canceled as the film manages to collect only about Rs 3 crores on Day 8

MUMBAI :After a long wait and much hype, Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush finally hit the cinema halls a few days ago. With the makers having worked on the VFX all over again after fans were disappointed with the first trailer, fans expected something spellbinding and extraordinary. But alas the film has been at the receiving end of criticism, mockery and hatred for the outlandish dialogues and portrayal of Lord Ram, Lord Laxman, Maa Sita and Ravana.

While the film’s first week collected a whopping Rs 260 Crores, looks like day 8 brough on the end of the film’s run in theaters as the film seems to have collected only Rs 3 crores. Thus the total domestic collection of the film is now Rs 263.15 crores. The film has overall crossed Rs 400 crores worldwide, however with a massive budget of Rs 600 crores on which it is made, the film is still in trouble.

The second week will be the real test if the film will fare well or not. On theatre owners incurring heavy losses, Manoj Desai of Gaiety Galaxy cinema halls said, “Viewers have rejected this film. Yesterday, two of our shows were canceled and today, our matinee shows had to be canceled due to poor word-of-mouth and response. This movie will be removed from theaters very soon and we didn't think it will come to this. Not just ours, the owners of all theaters where the film has been released have suffered losses.”

Adipurush has been part of multiple controversies ever since its release. With the makers having re-written the cringe-worthy dialogues, the film is still not up to the mark for a million reasons.

