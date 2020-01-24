This is what Aditya Roy Kapoor has to say about Diva Dhawan

MUMBAI: Aditya Roy Kapoor, who made his mark in Bollywood with amazing talent in Ashiqui 2 and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, is all set to set the screens on fire with his forthcoming flick Malang.

The Bollywood star has been linked to supermodel Diva Dhawan for a while now, and last year, there were reports that the two are planning to tie the knot in 2020. Recently, in an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Aditya opened up about the link-up rumours with Diva and said that he was not planning to get married in the near future.

ARK said that there is no truth to the rumour. He added, 'Guess it started after we went out for dinner. We have been friends for years and hadn’t met in a while. But we got papped and that’s where it started from.' Marriage is something far fetched for him. He is in no hurry.

Diva had even shared a picture of herself kissing a mystery man on her Instagram story along with the caption, 'It’s Friday, I’m in love', leading to conjecture that the man in the photo was Aditya.

However, when Aditya was asked about Diva on Koffee With Karan, he said that the link-up rumours were absolutely baseless. 'She’s a lovely girl and an old friend of mine. We met at a fashion show many years ago and we’re good friends,' he said.

'We went out for dinner one night at this famous restaurant that everyone is going to nowadays, Bastian. So we got papped and stories started. Completely false stories,' the actor said. When prodded about his relationship status, he said that he was 'chilling like a villain'.

Currently, Aditya is gearing up for the release of Mohit Suri’s action-thriller Malang, which also stars Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu in key roles.

It is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 7 this year.