What! After Priyanka Chopra, musician Amaal Malik talks about the Bollywood 'powerplay' and 'campism'

Now another celeb has opened up about the campism in Bollywood. We are talking about musician Amaal Mailk.
MUMBAI : Recently actress Priyanka Chopra was seen grabbing attention and creating headlines for her statement on being cornered in the Bollywood industry, on why she has left the Bollywood industry. She said the reason she was not getting work was because of groupism happening in Bollywood, and thus she moved to Hollywood.

Now another celeb has opened up about the campism in Bollywood. We are talking about musician Amaal Mailk. While his fans miss his music, he revealed why he isn’t doing as many Bollywood films. He posted on twitter, “Well it’s something that I face on a daily basis. When fans ask me why I don’t do as many Bollywood films ? Now you know ;) The truth about campism, bootlicking & powerplay within #Bollywood needs to come out more often See what they tried to do to this amazing woman”

Netizens came out in support of the singer. One commented, “Afterall this has happened to the great @arrahman as well!” Another fan wrote, “We support you and your thoughts and we are with you always Amaal”. One user wrote, “This is heartbreaking...We r always there to support you for your independent songs Amaal..”

What did you think of Amaal Malik’s comment on Bollywood campism?

Tell us in the comments below.

