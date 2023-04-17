What! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan seen losing her cool at Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aradhya calms her down, watch viral video

MUMBAI :Abhishek and Aishwarya got married on 20 April 2007 in a grand manner according to traditional Hindu rituals of the Bunt community. After 4 years of marriage, the couple had their first and (till now) only child Aaradhya in November 2011. The couple always happily pose at red carpet events hand in hand and set major couple goals.

Also Read-  Kya Baat Hai! Times when Abhishek Bachchan gave befitting reply to his divorce rumors with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

 Now, a recent video that went viral shows Aishwarys losing her cool at hubby Abhishek and his niece Navya Naveli who was sitting next to her. Daughter Aradhya who is also next to the actress is seen claming her mom down and later Aishwarya is seen explaining that everything is fine to Aradhya.

Check out the video below;

Replying to the video, one netizen wrote, “Sikander be like mujhe nikaalo yaha se”. Another commented, “I completely saw that Navya was like chill. Bruh.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will next be seen in PS -2 Ponniyin Selvan 2. The film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy`s Tamil novel of the same name.

Also Read-  Oops! Times when Celebrity couples like Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput and many others lost their calm in public

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-Bollywoodlife

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 04/17/2023 - 07:45

