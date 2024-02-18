What! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: The Missed Chance in Raja Hindustani

Learn about how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan missed out on the opportunity to star opposite Aamir Khan in the iconic film Raja Hindustani, paving the way for Karisma Kapoor's breakthrough role, and her subsequent journey in Bollywood.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/18/2024 - 23:45
movie_image: 
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

MUMBAI: In 1996, Karisma Kapoor stole hearts and ruled the box office with her performance in Raja Hindustani, a film that became a blockbuster and earned critical acclaim. However, what many may not know is that Karisma wasn't the first choice for the film.

The role was initially offered to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who, at the time, was focused on participating in Miss India as a step back from the film industry. Aishwarya revealed in an interview that she had four film offers before her Miss World win, and had she not participated in the pageant, Raja Hindustani would have been her debut film. However, destiny had other plans, and Aishwarya made her Bollywood debut with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya in 1997, a year after Raja Hindustani released.

Juhi Chawla was also considered for the role but turned it down, leading to Karisma Kapoor ultimately landing the part. Directed by Dharmesh Darshan, Raja Hindustani not only cemented Karisma's position in the industry but also contributed significantly to her career growth.

Also Read: Karisma Kapoor recalls Raja Hindustani days with Aamir Khan

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's career took off in Bollywood with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, and she went on to become one of the most iconic and accomplished actresses in the industry. Her recent performance in Ponniyin Selvan II was praised by audiences and critics alike, further solidifying her status as a powerhouse performer.

On the other hand, Karisma Kapoor is gearing up to entertain audiences once again with her upcoming movie Murder Mubarak. In a recent interview, she expressed her dislike for the term "comeback," emphasizing that actors returning to work after a break should be treated normally, without the added label of a comeback.

Additionally, Karisma will be seen in Abhinay Deo's series, Brown, based on Abheek Barua's book The City of Death, alongside Soni Razdan, Helen, and Surya Sharma, among others.

Also Read: Do you Know? Juhi Chawla was the first choice for Raja Hindustani but refused it; The director say 'You're not Madhuri Dixit'

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: DNA

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Karisma Kapoor Raja Hindustani Bollywood debut Miss India Career Choices comeback Murder Mubarak Brown Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/18/2024 - 23:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Must Read! 16 Old Bollywood Actors Who Redefined Cinema: From Prem Chopra to Zeenat Aman
MUMBAI: The Bollywood industry has been blessed with a plethora of evergreen actors whose influence transcends...
Woah! Throwback to the time when Aishwarya Rai refused to talk about her relationship with Salman Khan
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan reportedly dated for a few years after their 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke. In a...
Must read! Mouni Roy opens up about being stereotyped in the industry
MUMBAI: Actress Mouni Roy, who is gearing up for her upcoming streaming show 'Showtime', has spoken up about the...
What! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: The Missed Chance in Raja Hindustani
MUMBAI: In 1996, Karisma Kapoor stole hearts and ruled the box office with her performance in Raja Hindustani, a film...
Amazing! Manisha Koirala: From Superstar to Survivor
MUMBAI: Manisha Koirala, once a leading actress in Bollywood and South cinema, captured hearts with her mesmerizing...
What! Jhanak Shukla: From Child Star to Archeologist
MUMBAI: Jhanak Shukla, daughter of documentary filmmaker Haril Shukla and actress Supriya Shukla, captured the hearts...
Recent Stories
Prem
Must Read! 16 Old Bollywood Actors Who Redefined Cinema: From Prem Chopra to Zeenat Aman
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Prem
Must Read! 16 Old Bollywood Actors Who Redefined Cinema: From Prem Chopra to Zeenat Aman
Aishwarya
Woah! Throwback to the time when Aishwarya Rai refused to talk about her relationship with Salman Khan
Mouni Roy
Must read! Mouni Roy opens up about being stereotyped in the industry
Manisha Koirala
Amazing! Manisha Koirala: From Superstar to Survivor
Jhanak Shukla
What! Jhanak Shukla: From Child Star to Archeologist
Salman
Fascinating! Salman Khan: From Background Dancer to Bollywood's Megastar