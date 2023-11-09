What! Akshay Kumar charges whooping 95 Crores for his return to the franchise with 'Welcome to the Jungle'?

MUMBAI: Welcome 3 is in making and Akshay Kumar is making his comeback to the franchise after skipping the second one, Welcome Back. Akshay Kumar has been in the news for a really long time. 

For his upcoming releases which include OMG 2, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and more films. And Welcome 3 is also one of the most talked films. And as per the latest updates about the same, Akshay is getting a whopping amount for his return. And other celebs have left the movie.

Akshay Kumar, as per reports in an entertainment news report, was hesitant to return to the franchise. The actor reportedly had a huge fallout with the producer Firoz Nadiadwala when shooting for the second film of the franchise. 

Moreover, Akshay shares a great bond with Sajid Nadiadwala, who is Firoz's strange cousin. It further strained the relationship between Akshay and Firoz. 

However, now, the producer has convinced Akshay to return to the franchise with Welcome 3. That's not it, as per reports, Akshay agreed to return to the franchise for a whopping pay cheque of Rs 95 crores.

The report in Times Now also states that Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and John Abraham will not return to Welcome 3. They were said to be pivotal to the franchise but have opted out of the movie. 

Similarly, Anees Bazmee will not return to direct the third part. He directed the first two instalments of the Welcome franchise.

Earlier, Anees Bazmee shared that he is yet to be paid for his work in Welcome Back by Firoz Nadiadwala. However, that is not a major issue for him. 

Anees, however, did add that he will be cautious while signing Hera Pheri 3 and would ask the producer to clear his dues of Welcome Back first. 

There are reports of Anees directing Hera Pheri 3. And Firoz Nadiadwala and his team of writers are developing a script. Anees says that he will take a final call when the script is ready.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for OMG 2 with Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is releasing on 11th August and will clash with Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel.

