What! Akshay Kumar has taken these major references from BB ki Vines, ‘Akshay loves to copy Bhuvan Bam’ netizens says

MUMBAI : Khiladi Kumar Akshay Kumar has been treating the fans with different varieties of movies over the time. He is no doubt known as the content king who has done movies across genres. Initially the actor who was known as the action star has now taken over many different genres like comedy, drama, mystery, thriller, horror and many others.

Now the fans have come across one strong similarity from where Akshay Kumar has been taking their references for his jokes in the movies.

As we can see in this video netizens pointed out the strong references where Akshay Kumar has been taking the jokes for his movies. For example in the movie Cuttptlii this particular School scene has been taken from BB ki Vines episode of angry master.



Whereas people are commenting that this is not the first time Akshay Kumar has taken BB Ki vines jokes in his movies, earlier in the movie Good Newwz and during the promotion of the movie he has taken the references from BB Ki Vines.

People are saying that Bollywood has lost its charm and they have nothing new to offer so they are copying. Whereas many people are saying Bollywood was copying from the South and now also from the social media influencers.

What are your views on these references taken by Akshay Kumar in his movies? Do let us know in the comment section below.

