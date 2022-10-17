What! Akshay Kumar reacts to claims of him owning a Rs 260 cr private jet, says, “Liar Liar…”

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is one of the most bankable stars in the industry. Filmmakers have immense faith in him and that is one of the reasons he has so many releases in a year.

With big budget movies comes big earnings, and fans have always wondered how much the Bell Bottom star actually makes and what are his most lavish assets.

Recently an article by a news portal made people nearly fall off their chair, which read that Akshay owns a Rs. 260 cr private jet.

Fans found it believable since he has given innumerable hits in the last 10 years. But Akshay noticed the article and gave a quick reply on Twitter writing, “Liar, Liar…pants on fire! Heard this in childhood? Well, some people have clearly not grown up, and I’m just not in a mood to let them get away with it. Write baseless lies about me, and I’ll call it out. Here, a Pants on Fire (POF) gem for you.”

Fans were impressed at Akshay’s clear and quick response and praised his aggression, which one rarely gets to see.

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar. He will next be seen in Ram Setu co- starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Satya Dev. He also has Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan’s Gorkha.

