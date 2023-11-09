What! Akshay Kumar wishes Shahrukh Khan on the success of Jawan, here is what the actor replied

MUMBAI: Superstar Shahrukh Khan is currently basking all the success of the movie Jawan, the movie is breaking all the records at the box office of India and also at the global level. The fans are not keeping calm but are sharing the pictures and videos from the cinema halls where we see them dancing and cheering for the super star Shahrukh Khan.

We can see many biggies from the industry have wished the superstar Shahrukh Khan and the entire team of Jawan, all over the internet, and now we can see actor Akshay Kumar wished superstar Shahrukh Khan for the success of the movie Jawan. Yes you heard right, Akshay Kumar tok to his twitter handle and wrote, "What massive success!! Congratulations my jawan Pathaan @iamsrk (clap emoji) Our films are back and how."

Reacting to Akshay's message, SRK replied, "Aap ne Dua maangi na hum sab ke liye toh kaise khaali jayegi. All the best and stay healthy Khiladi! Love u."

Well there were many news and reports which spoke about the cold war between Akshay Kumar and Shahrukh Khan since Dil To Pagal Hai and now this tweet of Khiladi Kumar has grabbed our attention and won our hearts.

