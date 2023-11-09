What! Akshay Kumar wishes Shahrukh Khan on the success of Jawan, here is what the actor replied

Taking to hi Twitter handle Akshay Kumar wished superstar Shah Rukh Khan for his movie Jawan and this has grabbed our attention, have a look at the reply of the superstar
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 09/11/2023 - 20:52
movie_image: 
Akshay

MUMBAI: Superstar Shahrukh Khan is currently basking all the success of the movie Jawan, the movie is breaking all the records at the box office of India and also at the global level. The fans are not keeping calm but are sharing the pictures and videos from the cinema halls where we see them dancing and cheering for the super star Shahrukh Khan.

We can see many biggies from the industry have wished the superstar Shahrukh Khan and the entire team of Jawan, all over the internet, and now we can see actor Akshay Kumar wished superstar Shahrukh Khan for the success of the movie Jawan. Yes you heard right, Akshay Kumar tok to his twitter handle and wrote, "What massive success!! Congratulations my jawan Pathaan @iamsrk (clap emoji) Our films are back and how."

ALSO READ – Exclusive! “I want to do all types of cinema in different languages that add value to narrative” Girija Oak

Reacting to Akshay's message, SRK replied, "Aap ne Dua maangi na hum sab ke liye toh kaise khaali jayegi. All the best and stay healthy Khiladi! Love u."

Well there were many news and reports which spoke about the cold war between Akshay Kumar and Shahrukh Khan since Dil To Pagal Hai and now this tweet of Khiladi Kumar has grabbed our attention and won our hearts.

What are your views on the words of the actor Akshay Kumar for Shahrukh Khan, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ - Trolled! “Not at all a good dressing” netizens trolls actress Sonam Kapoor for her new outfit for an event

 

 

Akshay Kumar Shahrukh Khan SHAHRUKH KHAN FANS JAWAN Atlee Dil To Pagal Hai Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 09/11/2023 - 20:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! “This time I would do it on my own terms, I would know exactly what to say.” – Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka actress Tanaz Irani on participating in the reality show Bigg Boss
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Exclusive! Karwaan fame Donna Munshi roped in for Eternal Flame Film’s Jhutan for Shemaroo OTT!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. is an...
What! Akshay Kumar wishes Shahrukh Khan on the success of Jawan, here is what the actor replied
MUMBAI: Superstar Shahrukh Khan is currently basking all the success of the movie Jawan, the movie is breaking all the...
Trolled! “Not at all a good dressing” netizens trolls actress Sonam Kapoor for her new outfit for an event
MUMBAI: Actress Sonam Kapoor has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her movies and characters, she has...
Katha Ankahee: Oh No! Maya and Teji take Ehsan’s help to find the truth
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Exclusive! “I want to do all types of cinema in different languages that add value to narrative” Girija Oak
MUMBAI: Actress Girija Oak is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space, we have seen...
Recent Stories
Akshay
What! Akshay Kumar wishes Shahrukh Khan on the success of Jawan, here is what the actor replied
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sonam
Trolled! “Not at all a good dressing” netizens trolls actress Sonam Kapoor for her new outfit for an event
Girija Oak
Exclusive! “I want to do all types of cinema in different languages that add value to narrative” Girija Oak
Dhamaal 3
After Dhamaal 3 and Welcome 3, are we going to see a fresh cast in Hera Pheri 3?
ATLEE
Wow! A special screening of Jawan held for the real-life heroes, director Atlee thanks Shah Rukh Khan for THIS special reason
Salman
Woah! Unhappy Salman Khan fans put a demand before the makers of Tiger 3, read to find out
Madhuri
Wow! Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt starrer Khalnayak clocks 30 years, actress uploads a congratulatory post