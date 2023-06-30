WHAT! Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s fans go berserk at airport; netizens say, “Because of these type of people celebrities try to...”

MUMBAI: We have seen a lot of times how fans behave with celebrities and break their boundaries and try to touch them. The same thing happened today with Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha.

The couple was spotted together at the airport. While Richa was flying out of the town for her next project, her hubby Ali Fazal had come to see her off. A few people ran towards them and asked for selfies, and one of the ladies also touched Richa’s cheeks and pulled her hand.

Also Read: Richa Chadha calls 'Fukrey' special as it introduced her to 'the love of her life'

The actors stayed very calm and then a person came and saved Richa from her fans who were very excited to meet her. Well, a few netizens are not happy with how fans behaved with the actors.

A netizen commented, “Because of these type of people celebrities try to maintain distance with their fans in India.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Richa chddha also shocked...pakka meri hi fan he ye.” One more netizen commented, “This type of beahavior of fan not good.” Check out the comments below...



Talking about Richa and Ali’s projects, the former will be seen in Fukrey 3 which is slated to release on 1st December 2023. She also has the OTT series Heeramandi lined up which will premiere on Netflix. The series, which is created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and others.

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal will be seen in Khufiya which will also premiere on Netflix.

Also Read: Richa Chadha says wouldn’t have been Bholi or met her beau Ali Fazal had it not been for Fukrey as the franchise completes 10 years

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.