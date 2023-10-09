What! Ameesha Patel breaks silence on facing criticism when her films flopped, says “If I had belonged to the film fraternity…”

MUMBAI: Ameesha Patel ruled the 90’s and is still remembered for her dream debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. The actress who was recently seen opposite Sunny Deol in Gadar 2 is riding high on its success. The makers recently threw a success bash where the who’s who of Bollywood made an appearance.

Also Read-Must read! Anil Sharma comments on Ameesha Patel's attitude problems, read more

Ameesha faced a lot of criticism after many of her films flopped. The actress opened up about dealing with the negative comments and said, “I don’t think all the actresses were targeted, only those who didn’t come from film families were targeted because we didn’t get any support. Those who belong to the industry will always have an edge, that’s a fact. If I had belonged to the film fraternity, if I had a godfather then even if my films didn’t work it wouldn’t have mattered and I would have gotten the biggest films. But that’s fine, maybe I am just meant for blockbuster hits.”

Speaking of facing insecurities from other actors, Ameesha said, “I don’t know, you will have to ask them. I used to hear stories about them but nobody is going to come to your face and tell you that. When you are working, it’s an environment where you give your best and even if I knew or sensed it, I wouldn’t have let it affect me and I would have just focused on giving my best.”

Also Read-What! Ameesha Patel reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali told her she should take retirement from acting after Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Ameesha added, “Sometimes when the films didn’t work, the producers had sweetly come to me and asked me to waive my fee because their films didn’t work at the box office and they were at losses. I have let the fees go in such situations because I think it’s very important to understand another person’s position. So, no one forced me to give up my remuneration, I have done it out of respect for my producers.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Indianexpress



