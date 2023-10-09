What! Ameesha Patel reveals why she does not like the word 'comeback' used for actors

Ameesha Patel is currently basking in the massive success of her recent release Gadar 2. The film serves as a sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and it also stars Sunny Deol in the lead role.
AMEESHA PATEL

MUMBAI:  Ameesha Patel is currently basking in the massive success of her recent release Gadar 2. The film serves as a sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and it also stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. 

The film marks the return of both Sunny and Ameesha on the big screen after a long time. However, the actress doesn't like the word 'comeback.'

In an interview with News18 Showsha, Ameesha pointed out the word 'comeback' being used frequently for actors. She said that Gadar 2's success has proven that "50 is the new 20." 

She adds, "But the problem is in people’s mind as they term this phenomenon as a ‘comeback’. Good actors never leave, they just take a break."

Giving an example, the actress stated that Aamir Khan also took a four-year break after Lagaan as people "can choose to take a break for whatever reasons". 

She continued, “When Shah Rukh Khan came back with Pathaan, they called it his comeback. Whenever an actor who has delivered in the past, for whatever reasons, whether they took a brief hiatus and not come onscreen for personal or professional reasons, or they aren’t doing the kind of films that they used to do, people always term that as a comeback. So, they are calling Gadar 2 Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s comeback."

While Gadar 2 has achieved roaring financial success, Ameesha echoes her fans who wanted more screen time for Tara and Sakeena. She said that the length of Main Nikla Gaddi Leke should not have been reduced. 

Earlier, the actress stated that she would not do Gadar 3 if Tara and Sakeena did not have enough screen time. This led to a war of words between her and the film's director Anil Sharma. 

Ameesha had also credited the film's writer Shaktimaan for creating these characters after Sharma said they were his creations. So far, Gadar 2 has entered the 500 crore club at the box office.

