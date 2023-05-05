What! Amid Jawan postponed news, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan gets delayed, here is the new release date of the movie

Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been postponed, the movie will not be releasing in the month of December 2023
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan gets delayed, here is the new release date of the movie

MUMBAI :Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan which has Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the leading role is no doubt one of the most awaited project of the year, ever since the announcement video was out the fans were eagerly looking forward to this big scale action thriller, the movie which also promises to have Sonakshi Sinha and Manushi Chhillar is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Over the time we have seen the filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar dropping some interesting BTS directly from the sets of the movie which are indeed increasing the excitement level of the fans and as we know earlier the makers have promised that the movie will be releasing on Christmas 2023 but now the movie has been postponed.

Yes you heard right movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will now not be releasing in 2023, it said that the movie will be releasing on Eid 2024

Well there is no specific reason why the movie has been postponed but it is a slightly disappointing news for all the fans and audience who were eagerly looking forward to the movie in 2023 since there is already postponement news of movie Jawan which has Shahrukh Khan.

What are your views on these movies getting postponed and how excited are you for the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakka
 
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Akshay Kumar Tiger Shroff Ali Abbas Zaffar Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
