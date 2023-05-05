What! Amid Jawan postponed news, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan gets delayed, here is the new release date of the movie

MUMBAI :Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan which has Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the leading role is no doubt one of the most awaited project of the year, ever since the announcement video was out the fans were eagerly looking forward to this big scale action thriller, the movie which also promises to have Sonakshi Sinha and Manushi Chhillar is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Over the time we have seen the filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar dropping some interesting BTS directly from the sets of the movie which are indeed increasing the excitement level of the fans and as we know earlier the makers have promised that the movie will be releasing on Christmas 2023 but now the movie has been postponed.

Yes you heard right movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will now not be releasing in 2023, it said that the movie will be releasing on Eid 2024

ASO READ – Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dasani makes her debut in Bollywood with many stars

Well there is no specific reason why the movie has been postponed but it is a slightly disappointing news for all the fans and audience who were eagerly looking forward to the movie in 2023 since there is already postponement news of movie Jawan which has Shahrukh Khan.

What are your views on these movies getting postponed and how excited are you for the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakka



ALSO READ – Exclusive! Vidyut Jammwal on IB71, “Such stories are not made, but it is important to tell such stories”