What! Amid past friction between Priyanka Chopra and Gauri Khan, latter seen enjoying the actresses latest dance performance

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra recently made it to the headlines after revealing in a podcast that she decided to make a career in the US as she was being cornered in the Bollywood industry. Soon, Kangana Ranaut took to social media and claimed that Priyanka was banned by Karan Johar. Interestingly, Priyanka was spotted at an event which was attended by all the big Bollywood celebs like Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, and others.

Also Read-SHOCKING! This is how Gauri Khan, Twinkle Khanna, Kajol, Jaya Bachchan dealt with scandals of their husbands' alleged extramarital affairs

Karan Johar was later seen hugging and happily chatting with Pee Cee. Now the Citadel actress was seen grooving to her song gallan goodiyaan with Ranveer Singh from their film Dil Dhadakne Do. And while fans and spectators at the event enjoyed their energetic performance, socialite/author/American journalist Derek Blasberg captured a video of the performance where Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan is seen enjoying Priyanka’s performance with her friends Bhavna Panday and Neelam Kothari.

Check out the video here;

While Priyanka’s fans are excited to see her in Mumbai, some are speculating that she is here for cousin/actress Parineeti Chopra’s upcoming wedding.

Meanwhile, Gauri was against her hubby SRK working with Priyanka again. Shah Rukh and Priyanka’s last film together was Don 2 and they have worked together in two movies as leads.

Also Read-LOL! As Priyanka Chopra and Karan Johar’s video goes viral, Nick Jonas grabs attention; netizen say, “Nick be like ye itna kyu hansri kuch samajh ni aaya”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- spotboye