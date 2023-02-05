What! Amidst dating rumors, Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan caught kissing at a club by a fan who says “get a room”

Apart from her debut with the Salman Khan starrer, Palak has been in the news for her bonding with Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/02/2023 - 13:06
movie_image: 
get a room

MUMBAI :Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has been grabbing everyone’s attention with her public appearances and posts on social media. She has done a couple of music videos and is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Also Read-  Must read! Palak Tiwari opens up on how she deals with negative comments

Apart from her debut with the Salman Khan starrer, Palak has been in the news for her bonding with Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan. When asked if she got a message from him after her debut announcement, Palak said in a recent interview, “Ibrahim and I see each other at social gatherings. We’re not really in touch on a daily basis.”

Now, recently Palak was spotted at the airport and while she looked gorgeous as always, there is something else that caught everyone’s attention. A netizen commented on the video and wrote, “Last night she was partying at the same club as me …with Ibrahim Ali Khan and boy, they put up a show of PDA. Honestly, it was not even cool. Have some dignity, guys, or get a room.”

Also Read- Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari says, “I am going to start telling people that Shweta Tiwari is my younger sister”

This is not the only time when Palak and Ibrahim have sparked rumors of dating. Earlier they were spotted leaving a restaurant and later Palak was seen hiding her face. They even attended a concert in Mumbai together.

2

Previously, speaking about her relationship with Ibrahim, Palak had said, “It's just friendship. There was all this conjecture and that's why I didn't pay any heed to it. We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It's just that. In fact, we were with a group of people. It wasn't just us. but it got papped like that. It was the narrative that people liked the most, but that's it.”

Also Read-  Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari says, “I am going to start telling people that Shweta Tiwari is my younger sister”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-abplive

 

Shweta Tiwari Palak Tiwari Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan Salman Khan Shehnaaz Gill Pooja Hegde Rosie Raghav Juyal Movie News TellyChakkar Comedy Circus Kapil Sharma
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/02/2023 - 13:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Danger! Lakshmi hears gunshots, ges to save Rishi
MUMBAI : Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Wow! Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly attends Ponniyin Selvan 2 screening; shares pictures with Aishwarya Rai, Vikram and others
MUMBAI : Rupali Ganguly has gained superstar status on television, with her brilliant and heart touching performance as...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Oh No! Shivendra apologizes to Surilii, the latter wants to stay away
MUMBAI :Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Exclusive! Aashish K.N Mehrotra and Sagar Parekh speak about the differences the co- actors have on the sets of the show Anupamaa and what is the main reason for the show to sustain number one
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is one of the most loved television serials and number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Interesting! Sahiba disappears once again, Seerat and Garry meet
MUMBAI :Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Recent Stories
Esha Gupta
Trolled! Esha Gupta makes an appearance in a white bodycon dress, netizens say “Don't they see in the mirror before stepping out”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Esha Gupta
Trolled! Esha Gupta makes an appearance in a white bodycon dress, netizens say “Don't they see in the mirror before stepping out”
Priyanka Chopra
WOW! Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Isha Ambani attend Met Gala 2023; here’s what netizens have to say about their look
Raghav Juyal on social media trolling,
Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Raghav Juyal on social media trolling, “This internet trolling affects people’s mental peace”
Malti Marie
What! Priyanka Chopra admits she was close to losing daughter Malti Marie many times, says “I don’t even know how I’ll ever discipline her…”
salu
WOAH! Age gap between Salman Khan and his female leads will leave you shocked
films of Ranbir Kapoor
Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Ranbir Kapoor