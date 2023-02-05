What! Amidst dating rumors, Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan caught kissing at a club by a fan who says “get a room”

MUMBAI :Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has been grabbing everyone’s attention with her public appearances and posts on social media. She has done a couple of music videos and is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Also Read- Must read! Palak Tiwari opens up on how she deals with negative comments

Apart from her debut with the Salman Khan starrer, Palak has been in the news for her bonding with Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan. When asked if she got a message from him after her debut announcement, Palak said in a recent interview, “Ibrahim and I see each other at social gatherings. We’re not really in touch on a daily basis.”

Now, recently Palak was spotted at the airport and while she looked gorgeous as always, there is something else that caught everyone’s attention. A netizen commented on the video and wrote, “Last night she was partying at the same club as me …with Ibrahim Ali Khan and boy, they put up a show of PDA. Honestly, it was not even cool. Have some dignity, guys, or get a room.”

Also Read- Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari says, “I am going to start telling people that Shweta Tiwari is my younger sister”

This is not the only time when Palak and Ibrahim have sparked rumors of dating. Earlier they were spotted leaving a restaurant and later Palak was seen hiding her face. They even attended a concert in Mumbai together.

2

Previously, speaking about her relationship with Ibrahim, Palak had said, “It's just friendship. There was all this conjecture and that's why I didn't pay any heed to it. We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It's just that. In fact, we were with a group of people. It wasn't just us. but it got papped like that. It was the narrative that people liked the most, but that's it.”

Also Read- Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari says, “I am going to start telling people that Shweta Tiwari is my younger sister”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-abplive