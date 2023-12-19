What! Amidst rumors of family feud, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s video calling herself a ‘survivor’ goes viral

The Bachchan family is known to be one of the most famous and influential ones in the film industry and of lately they have been in the news for a rumored family feud.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 12/19/2023 - 17:00
MUMBAI : Aishwarya Rai as everyone knows is the Bachchan bahu and married to Abhishek Bachchan. They make a smashing pair and make heads turn everywhere they go. Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most celebrated couples of the film industry. The Bachchan family is known to be one of the most famous and influential ones in the film industry and of lately they have been in the news for a rumored family feud.

Also Read-WOW! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on having Aaradhya with her at the Cannes, “It’s really about just being together”

As we know Aishwarya has been on Koffee with Karan many times and in one of the earliest episodes, she calls herself a survivor and this video has gone viral.

In the infamous rapid fire round, host Karan Johar asks Aishwarya who in the industry she would call a survivor and she takes her own name and says that everyone knows it. 

Recently Aishwarya and Abhishek were seen together for daughter Aaradhya’s Annual day function where Aishwarya’s mom Vrinda Rai, Big B, Agastya, were present but Jaya and Shweta were missing.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-BollywoodLIfe 


 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan Jaya Bachchan Shweta Bachchan Navya Agastya Aaradhya Amitabh Bachchan Guru Dhoom Movie News TellyChakkar
