What! Amidst rumors of family feud, Amitabh Bachchan mentions her ‘bahu’ Aishwarya Rai’s film Sarbjit

MUMBAI : Aishwarya and Abhishek are one of the most influential and powerful couples of the Hindi film industry. They make heads turn everywhere they go. The couple tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011. Their marriage is always under scrutiny and time and again there have been rumors of trouble in their marriage.

Recently, Aish who celebrated her 50th birthday on 1st November only had her mom Vrinda Rai and daughter Aaradhya for company while the rest of the Bachchan family was missing from her celebrations. This has sparked speculations that there might be a family dispute.

Now, Big B, who is the power host of the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati spoke to actor Randeep Hooda who was on the hot seat. He mentioned his film Sarbjit that also starred his daughter in law Aishwarya. The Brahmastra actor said, “Randeep, I wish to tell you that I'm a big fan. I've watched many of his films, and he performed brilliantly in all of them. Randeep, you had done a movie with Aishwarya Rai-Sarbjit. It's based on a real-life story. He accidentally crosses the border and is arrested and convicted. In the film, you see Randeep holed up in a small cell. He lived in those very conditions. I've never done that in my life.”

On the work front, Big B will next be seen in The Umesh Chronicles, Kalki 2898 AD, Butterfly and Thalaivar 170.

