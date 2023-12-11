What! Amidst rumors of family feud, Amitabh Bachchan mentions her ‘bahu’ Aishwarya Rai’s film Sarbjit

Recently, Aish who celebrated her 50th birthday on 1st November only had her mom Vrinda Rai and daughter Aaradhya for company while the rest of the Bachchan family was missing from her celebrations.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 11/12/2023 - 18:00
movie_image: 
Amitabh Bachchan

MUMBAI : Aishwarya and Abhishek are one of the most influential and powerful couples of the Hindi film industry. They make heads turn everywhere they go. The couple tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011. Their marriage is always under scrutiny and time and again there have been rumors of trouble in their marriage.

Also Read-OMG! When the media banned Amitabh Bachchan for 15 years, the actor revealed, “Nothing was ever printed or written about me .. no coverage”

Recently, Aish who celebrated her 50th birthday on 1st November only had her mom Vrinda Rai and daughter Aaradhya for company while the rest of the Bachchan family was missing from her celebrations. This has sparked speculations that there might be a family dispute.

Now, Big B, who is the power host of the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati spoke to actor Randeep Hooda who was on the hot seat. He mentioned his film Sarbjit that also starred his daughter in law Aishwarya. The Brahmastra actor said, “Randeep, I wish to tell you that I'm a big fan. I've watched many of his films, and he performed brilliantly in all of them. Randeep, you had done a movie with Aishwarya Rai-Sarbjit. It's based on a real-life story. He accidentally crosses the border and is arrested and convicted. In the film, you see Randeep holed up in a small cell. He lived in those very conditions. I've never done that in my life.”

Also Read-INTERESTING! Here are some unheard facts about Amitabh Bachchan as he turns 80

On the work front, Big B will next be seen in The Umesh Chronicles, Kalki 2898 AD, Butterfly and Thalaivar 170.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-BollywoodShaadis
 

Amitabh Bachchan Don Black Pink Thappad Brahmastra Deewar Zanjeer Jaya Bachchan Blogs Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 11/12/2023 - 18:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Sunny Kaushal reveals why he has the worst fights with his brother Vicky Kaushal, talks about interesting childhood memories
MUMBAI : The Kaushal brothers, Vicky and Sunny are one year and four months apart. They have each other’s back but like...
Celebrities share their dream roles!
MUMBAI: From Hrithik Roshan’s role in Guzaarish to sharing the stage with Shah Rukh Khan, here is what these...
What! Amidst rumors of family feud, Amitabh Bachchan mentions her ‘bahu’ Aishwarya Rai’s film Sarbjit
MUMBAI : Aishwarya and Abhishek are one of the most influential and powerful couples of the Hindi film industry. They...
Whoa! This is India’s richest film producer who once sold toothbrushes has a net worth today of Rs 12800, not Karan Johar or Aditya Chopra
MUMBAI: Indian films are one of the most popular. They make big bucks at the box office and producers that back these...
OMG! When Rajesh Khanna gave Sanjeev Kumar a tight slap during a shoot for the love affair rumors of the latter with Anju Mahendroo
MUMBAI : Link-ups, break ups, affairs, infatuation, etc. are all part and parcel of a normal person’s existence....
Actor Mohit Malhotra is happily single, and he says the right person comes into your life just when it's the right time for you to connect
MUMBAI : Given his fan following and the kind of female attention he gets, it's hard to believe that Mohit Malhotra is...
Recent Stories
SUNNY KAUSHAL
Woah! Sunny Kaushal reveals why he has the worst fights with his brother Vicky Kaushal, talks about interesting childhood memories
Latest Video
Related Stories
SUNNY KAUSHAL
Woah! Sunny Kaushal reveals why he has the worst fights with his brother Vicky Kaushal, talks about interesting childhood memories
Aditya Chopra
Whoa! This is India’s richest film producer who once sold toothbrushes has a net worth today of Rs 12800, not Karan Johar or Aditya Chopra
Anju Mahendroo
OMG! When Rajesh Khanna gave Sanjeev Kumar a tight slap during a shoot for the love affair rumors of the latter with Anju Mahendroo
Ranbir Kapoor
Interesting! From Ranbir Kapoor in Dil Dhadakne Do to Ranveer Singh in Bombay Velvet, here are casting options that never happened
Katrina
Shocking! Katrina Kaif once lost her calm, Slammed Paparazzi who rudely said ‘Bulaya kyon?’; Here’s all the details!
Dilip
What! Dilip Kumar's father initially opposed his acting, Slapped him so hard that he fell on the floor after discovering his film poster