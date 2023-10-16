What! Amitabh Bachchan apologizes to fans as he could not respond to their birthday wishes due to THIS reason, Read on to know more

MUMBAI :Hindi Film superstar Amitabh Bachchan recently turned 81 years old. Yet he can give any new-comer a run for his money when it comes to his acting capabilities and charm. There’s no stopping this veteran who has a number of interesting films in his kitty this year. He was known as the angry young man of the 70s. His talent and star power is still unmatched even today.

Big B as he is fondly called by his fans, gets innumerable messages and wishes from his fans every year on his birthday, and the Brahmastra actor makes it a point to send out a message of gratitude to his fans. This year however, he was unable to thank them and apologized for the same. Taking to X, Big B wrote, “On my birthday 11th Oct., many sent greetings which they say I never responded to, an act they never associated with me.”

He further wrote, “my apologies, but there has been a problem with my mobile server for years now .. Through this message I wish to express my regrets to all and say .. 'my sincere apologies and my gratitude for your blessings .. they are my greatest gift (red heart emoji)”

T 4801 - On my birthday 11th Oct., many sent greetings which they say I never responded to, an act they never associated with me .. my apologies, but there has been a problem with my mobile server for years now ..

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in a cameo appearance in Abhishek Bachchan starrer Ghoomer. He will next be seen in the action film Ganapath starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

